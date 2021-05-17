Dine or drive-thru for Elks’ fundraisers
On Friday, Grass Valley Elks Bistro 538 will be serving a dinner of chicken Alfredo fettuccini, Brussel sprouts with bacon, Caesar salad with homemade croutons and dressing, and garlic bread for $20. Friday outside dining or take-out dinners will be available by calling 530-205-0470 for advanced reservations. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. Bistro 538 is located on the side of the Elks building through the Bank of America parking lot from South Church St.
A drive-thru lunch menu on May 20 will include a BLT wrap with ranch dressing, Waldorf salad, and vanilla cake with banana topping. Orders should be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the fundraisers go to help our local charities.
