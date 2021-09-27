National Diaper Need Awareness Week is scheduled for Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. The week draws attention to the issue of diaper need in the U.S.

A signature initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network launched in 2012, the National Diaper Need Awareness Week provides individuals, organizations, communities, and elected officials the opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions. By working together we can ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities required for them to thrive and reach their full potential.

One in three U.S. families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy.

Our own Nevada County Diaper Project is trying to alleviate this struggle by distributing diapers to all families in need here in our county. Diapers are given out at Interfaith Food Ministry, the Food Bank, and through some small distribution points.

Your help is needed to keep our local diaper program going. Donations can be sent to Nevada County Diaper Project, PO Box 912, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Those who shop the Holiday Markets in Penn Valley and Grass Valley at Higgins Corner can donate their WOW points to the project at the checkout counters. Each 1000 points donated provides $20 towards the purchase of diapers.





For more information go to the website Nevadacountydiaperproject.org or e-mail ncdiaperproject@gmail.com .