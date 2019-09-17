Diabetes Support Group in Grass Valley
Submitted to The Union
The Diabetes Support Group will begin meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Sierra Medical Nutritional Therapy, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. Open to all, participants are asked to bring a lunch, questions, needs, stories and friendship. For more information, call 530-615-4155.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.