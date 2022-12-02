Deer concerns for neighborhood buck
Fish and Game reassure that buck will be fine
Neighbors in the Grass Valley community called Cedars voiced some concern over this handsome buck with a tangle of Christmas lights in his antlers. The buck has been seen wandering around the area, and several residents called Mike Williams, the General Manager of Cedars.
“Local Fish and Game were notified,” Williams said. “Fish and Game stated that as long as the Christmas lights do not impact the deer’s movement, he will be fine. The antlers will fall off in January, and he will grow a new set.”
