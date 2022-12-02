Deer concerns for neighborhood buck

This buck has been sighted by multiple residents in the Cedar Ridge area of Nevada County wearing a tangle of festive Christmas lights. Fish and Game has reassured area residents that the buck will be fine.

Photo: Courtesy Don Russel

Neighbors in the Grass Valley community called Cedars voiced some concern over this handsome buck with a tangle of Christmas lights in his antlers. The buck has been seen wandering around the area, and several residents called Mike Williams, the General Manager of Cedars.

“Local Fish and Game were notified,” Williams said. “Fish and Game stated that as long as the Christmas lights do not impact the deer’s movement, he will be fine. The antlers will fall off in January, and he will grow a new set.”