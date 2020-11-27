Deadline extended for Wreaths Across America donations
The deadline for sponsoring a wreath for Wreaths Across America this year has been extended until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone wishing to purchase a wreath for the ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley at noon Dec. 19 can visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P or call Bonnie Magnetti at 530-210-1941.
