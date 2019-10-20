Day of the Dead celebration at the Madelyn Helling Library

Nevada County is invited to come to the library to create a mini family shrine, play games, listen to great music and snack on sweets on Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. for Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) is a two-day holiday normally celebrated at the beginning of November to reunite the living and dead. Families create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their departed family members that have passed. These altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of the departed, and the favorite foods and drinks of the one being honored. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, smell their foods and join in the celebrations!

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.