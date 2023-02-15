Presidents’ Day is Feb. 20. Ever since the 19th Amendment passed, which allowed women the right to vote, there’s never officially been a woman president.
A fairly recent NBC poll revealed that 71 percent of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction and found that the past 1 1/2 years holds the longest persistent pessimism in its 30-year polling history. Some disenchanted are looking toward the next presidential election for change. Republicans have begun to ask who would be the best person to steer the country in a different direction. A woman president would certainly constitute a change. But is it possible for women to win a presidency at an election time? And which woman would be highly electable should she run?
In forecasting the next 2024 election, Vice-President Kamala Harris’ name pops up. She’s already polled in at 19 percent in favor of becoming the Democrat nominee out of a small field of potential males. (Gavin Newsom got 10 percent incidentally.)
She might win. Harris has the advantage of name recognition, experience in the White House and good performance. However, she could be a liability to Democrats by her association with Biden should he decide not to run for reelection if she seeks the nomination. Biden as president stands a good chance at a second term since only 10 incumbent presidents failed at re-election attempts historically as compared to 21 successful second-termers with Trump having been the first loser in decades. If Biden runs — he intends to — for a second term and wins re-election, Harris, now 58, still retains her VP position. Additionally, it’s important to keep in mind should President Biden resign, die or become fully impeached, then as a vice-president “successor” Harris becomes the president, according to the Constitution.
If the current general negative perception of the state of the state can’t improve, her association with a seemingly toxic president likely would spell her defeat. However, if her future campaign can successfully distance herself from Biden should things appear souring any further nationally, she could still have a chance among a sympathetic female Republican electorate and every Democrat wishing to see a woman president. Most feminists would favor it. Gender can divide voters though. So, she might have to entirely divorce herself from Biden as a key strategic move. She has the qualifications, but is a female qualified to serve as POTUS? Many voters will keep that in mind as they decide on how they feel about a woman becoming president. But is the woman to run “qualified?”
That question answered can backfire in campaigns even if answered either way since, for example, much of her government experience hurt Hillary Clinton’s chances at the presidency. Candidates’ past history becomes emphasized during elections. Someone’s public government record like Hillary’s can be attacked and was. Hillary had too much baggage. Among other reasons, it’s highly improbable that she will ever run again. So, she’s out.
Can Kamala Harris withstand the “heat?” Does she have what it takes? And what will her image, platform and performance be like as a woman presidential candidate? All these unknowns are too early at this point in time to answer definitively though she does stand a good chance at the nation’s highest office. She’s already close to the Oval Office literally with experience there. She became the first woman to serve as acting president on November 19, 2021 — though temporarily becoming president.
Another woman to watch is Sarah Palin even though many believe she is now too politically irrelevant, faded and “Trumpist.” Trump’s strong support is waning. In the next two years Trump’s current favorable political climate can turn cold.. His base has already begun shifting in losing ground troops. In any event, a matchup between Trump and Harris would be sensationalistic politically and make for interesting election headlines.
However, a Kamala Harris vs Sarah Palin fight, on the other hand, would insure a Democratic victory. Because of hitting the political wall with a subsequent lackluster career in politics after notoriety being John McCain’s 2008 vice presidential nominee and because of last year’s narrow election defeat for a House Representative seat some believe she’s washed up even though having the distinction of serving as governor of Alaska. She’s a Republican liability. She’d lose. But don’t count Republican women out.
Or as Archie Andrews once said, “Never underestimate the power of a woman.” Sooner or later women will rule. It’s simply just a matter of time.