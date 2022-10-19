facebook tracking pixel Daughters of the American Revolution honor first responders | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Daughters of the American Revolution honor first responders

Community Community |

Submitted to The Union
October 11th is a special day for Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Every year this day commemorates the founding of the National Society with a day of service by daughters all over the United States and internationally. Our local Grass Valley Chapter, Captain John Oldham, chose to serve local first responders this year by visiting 4 local fire stations with trays of baked goodies, a thank you note and a certificate of recognition. Shown are chapter members Bonnie Magnetti, Chapter Regent Sally Ramsey and Bev Erickson with firefighters from Nevada County Consolidated Station #86 (Banner Lava Cap). Other stations visited were Nevada County Consolidated Stations #59 and #88 as well as Higgins Fire Protection District Station #21. (Submitted to The Union)

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...