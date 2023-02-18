Workforce changes are needed, and corporate management is the culprit.

Yes, it’s about time we see needed shifts in favor of American workers. And, with a bit of luck, perhaps the mounting inequality of the past five decades might begin to reverse. A shift in that direction is long overdue – as U.S. workers’ discontent mounts.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.