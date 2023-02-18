Workforce changes are needed, and corporate management is the culprit.
Yes, it’s about time we see needed shifts in favor of American workers. And, with a bit of luck, perhaps the mounting inequality of the past five decades might begin to reverse. A shift in that direction is long overdue – as U.S. workers’ discontent mounts.
In case you missed my hints about potential workforce improvements in my commentary of two weeks ago, I will repeat the three reasons for a little optimism.
One is the labor shortage of several million workers – despite the recent thousands of layoffs. Another is the 25-year decline in immigration numbers. The third is the workers-driven interest in local unions to provide job security, plus better wages and benefits. And the huge layoffs are feeding that insecurity.
But my bit of optimism must be put into perspective by some pertinent statistics, and especially by reports on how deep worker discontent has become.
In 1970 the middle class was reported at 62% of our nation’s population. But as of April of last year, our middle class was reported at only 42% of our 332.5 million population.
Also in April of last year, 16% of our population identified themselves as either upper middle class (14%) or upper class (2%). And that indicates the remaining 42% of our population is low income to poverty.
Our federal government reported our poverty rate in February of 2022 was 14.4%. But according to the Poor People’s Campaign, when low-income families are included, approximately 140 million Americans are facing poverty. And that 140 million just happens to account for 42% of our population. So all of that 20% drop in the middle class from 1970 to 2022 fell into the low income and poverty category.
For many folks, the reason for that middle class decline is obvious. It’s because the corporations making billions of profits year after year have failed to share appropriately with their workers. Instead, those billions went into stockholder dividends, increased CEO salaries and bonuses, financial investments, stock buy-backs, and offshore accounts.
Meanwhile, when wages fail to keep pace with rising expenses, is there any wonder why our workers don’t have more money to spend on consumer items. And it’s that very situation that is expected to send us into a recession, according to most economic forecasts.
Also, in case you hadn’t noticed, there is an enormous malaise of depression and unhappiness in a substantial portion of today’s workers – often because they feel unappreciated for their efforts.
And they have good reasons to feel that way because of management inconsistencies in salaries, promotions, benefits and layoffs.
For many workers, the ties between worker and employer have become too impersonal, lacking respect for employee needs and situations, which make employees feel they are considered as just another piece of equipment, easily replaceable, rather than valued human capital.
I observed that attitude in the trucking industry during my 13 years of coast-to-coast driving. It resulted in 90% turnover, causing enormous wasted costs in recruiting and training.
And now we’re seeing evidence of worker disgust and disappointment in several ways. First, we noted the “Great Resignation,” then “quiet quitting;” and now we have “resenteeism.”
As cited in Fortune magazine, resenteeism “is the act of staying in an unsatisfying job” as a result of a “lack of better options or fear of job security.”
And the apparent unhappiness with the entire jobs market has prompted 7 million men in the “prime” working ages of 25 to 54 to simply stop looking for work. That’s according to a MoneyWise magazine article, which reported 25% of men in that age group aren’t working.
Although some said they are looking for jobs, the 7 million that aren’t looking cited reasons such as caregiving for an elderly parent or children, health-related concerns, retiring early, joining the military, focusing on learning new skills, and prioritizing personal growth.
I believe the main reason for all of these workforce issues is simply inconsistent corporate and employer attitudes and policies – because those attitudes and policies don’t originate with employees; they come down from top management.
Another Fortune article – which targets the mass layoffs – indicates a big culprit behind management attitudes stems from a financial accounting procedure that distorts workforce hiring, training and benefits as an annual debit rather than a capital investment.
Perhaps the workforce shortages, quiet quitting, resenteeism, employees discontent and increase in unionizing efforts will finally force the management attitude and procedural changes that workers need.