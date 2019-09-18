Dance event raises funds for free two-day health clinic

A special fundraising evening of music and dancing featuring the group “Dream and the Dreamer” will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Foothills Event Center, located at 400 Idaho Maryland in Grass Valley. The event will raise funds for the Grass Valley free Two Day Health Care Clinic in 2020. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Light appetizers and beverages will be available for purchase. The cost of admission goes directly toward a California CareForce health clinic hosted by United Way of Nevada County. The cost free two-day health clinic will be on Jan. 11 and 12 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Clinic services will include dental, vision and medical care to anyone who needs it.

Dream and the Dreamer is made up of two musicians that are said to “sound like a five-piece band.” Ray Laflin sings, plays lead guitar and drums while Doug Caldwell sings, plays keyboards, guitar, and bass. For advanced tickets, more information on the event or the free clinic, contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.