Dan and Roxanne Miller
Roxanne and Dan Miller stand in the Ambassador Alley, dedicated to J. Christopher Stevens, earlier this week in downtown Grass Valley. The alley shares a wall with the former Future Generations store, where Roxanne was owner/operator. The Millers will be moving to Arkansas in the coming weeks. | Photo: Elias Funez 
 Elias Funez
Dan Miller, a familiar name on voters’ ballots for more than three decades, has stepped out of the public spotlight. He and his wife, Roxanne, are moving to Arkansas to start a new chapter in their 36-year life together.
 
Dan served 33 years in local government, winning seven elections and losing none. In all those years, he never missed a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Board of Supervisors or Grass Valley City Council.
 
Roxanne was a successful retailer in downtown Grass Valley for 27 years as owner/operator of Future Generations baby store.