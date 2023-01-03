Dan Miller, a familiar name on voters’ ballots for more than three decades, has stepped out of the public spotlight. He and his wife, Roxanne, are moving to Arkansas to start a new chapter in their 36-year life together.
Dan served 33 years in local government, winning seven elections and losing none. In all those years, he never missed a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Board of Supervisors or Grass Valley City Council.
Roxanne was a successful retailer in downtown Grass Valley for 27 years as owner/operator of Future Generations baby store.
Both Dan and Roxanne were born in California and attended Nevada Union High School. They are active in their church. Two of their three children live locally, as do two of their four grandchildren. They are firmly entrenched in Nevada County, yet they are uprooting themselves to move to Arkansas.
“Our choice of Arkansas was the outcome of lots of research on more than 10 other states,” said Roxanne. “Polite ‘Southern Hospitality’ won us over, along with hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails, rivers and lakes, and an affordable cost of living.”
Dan said he looks forward to a harmonious quality of life. “In all my years in politics, I never betrayed what I believed to be best for Nevada County,” said Dan. “Lately, my beliefs and principles are running contrary to a political philosophy that has divided our community numerous times.”
Some know Dan as the voice of the Nevada Union Miners football team on KNCO Radio. The last game he called, after 22 years of play-by-play and color announcing in the booth, was Nov. 11.
As a Grass Valley City Council Member and Mayor (1989-2014), Dan helped usher to completion the Morgan Ranch development, Dorsey Drive freeway interchange, upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and modernization of the city’s volunteer fire department to a tax-funded department with paid staff.
Dan later served the educational community as founding president of the Sierra College Foundation-Nevada County Campus and president of the Nevada Joint Union High School Board of Trustees.
True to his “family first” values, Dan spurned other more high-profile elected positions to serve as NJUHSD Trustee because he wanted to be on the high school board while his son attended Nevada Union.
In 2014, Dan began two four-year terms on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. He was chair for two two-year terms. His mentors were former supervisors Hank Weston and Nate Beason. “Hank shared the same values that I have,” said Dan, “and he showed me when to back away and when to push an issue.”
“Nate showed me how to work in county government,” Dan continued. “He was the consummate public servant who spent hours in the office. He made me aware that a supervisor can’t make the hard decisions if they want to be liked by everyone.”
Beason also introduced Dan to the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), an organization that champions policies on behalf of its 40 rural county members.
“RCRC initiatives include a first-time home buyer down payment assistance program, a forest resiliency project to thin forests and turn timber products into wood pellets to be sold to Asian and European markets, and a broadband plan to bring reliable internet to all 40 RCRC counties that lack that infrastructure,” said Dan, who retired as RCRC Chair when he retired as county supervisor.
His final act as RCRC Chair was coordinating the organization’s annual auction that raised more than $67,000. Dan then divided those proceeds among four Nevada County nonprofits, presenting each with a check for $16,787.
Low-income housing is another issue Dan believes is headed in the right direction. “As the county representative to the Regional Housing Authority, I learned the importance and challenge of building housing for our low-income population,” Dan said. “We had no RHA housing projects when I began. As I leave, we have four projects completed plus several projects in the planning stages that together will provide more than 200 housing units in Nevada County.”
Dan said staff at the city, county, and other agencies in which he served deserve credit. “The staff does the heavy lifting,” said Dan, “and what I did was support the and look for more opportunities. It was always a team effort and not an opportunity to be better than anyone else. I will admit, it was difficult to work with those who just wanted recognition.”
Dan has another skill some people may not realize. He can assemble baby cribs. Dan worked with his wife, Roxanne, assembling and delivering cribs after they opened Future Generations baby store in 1990 in downtown Grass Valley.
Roxanne immersed herself in the Grass Valley Downtown Association as a board member and co-chair of the GVDA Promotions Committee. In 2016, she and the other co-chairs surmounted obstacles and a bias against the idea to organize the first Beer & Wine Booth at a Thursday Night Market — an idea that doesn’t raise an eyebrow today.
For 27 years, Future Generations flourished on Mill Street, even surviving three recessions. Roxanne’s store donated to nearly 50 local nonprofits and financially supported dozens of events. She offered free breast-feeding classes and car seat installations. Roxanne showered gifts on the first baby born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital each year.
In the face of growing internet sales competition, Roxanne retired and closed Future Generations in 2017. “I will forever relish the privilege I had to build relationships with every expectant mom that lit up our store&#39;s doorway,” said Roxanne. “What a joyful industry to be a part of.”
Post-retirement, Roxanne worked four busy summer seasons at A to Z Supply’s garden center. She also remained active in the community. She was the lead organizer of a May 2021 volunteer work day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. After two years of pandemic neglect, the fairgrounds received 920 hours of TLC from 211 people who spent all or part of a day cleaning, painting, and weeding.
After the work day, Roxanne said, “We never imagined the outcome could be so thorough and beautiful. The volunteers left no pine cone unturned!”
Two years ago, the Millers bought a house in Prairie Grove, AR. With her business acumen, Roxanne has operated the home as a successful Airbnb. That enterprise will come to a close when the Millers move in mid-January.
“I am asked, ‘How can you leave your family?’” Roxanne said. “That’s a hard one, as we are a very close family. Fortunately, the kids truly want the best for us in etirement. They know this is an adventure that we are excited to begin. But we are under no illusion that the transition will not be difficult at times when we miss friends and family.”
Dan said he will miss the people he loves and the place he grew up, but he will not miss the long agendas and planning his life around meeting schedules. He’ll enjoy sports in his new hometown, but not from the announcer’s booth.
“College and high school sports are king in Arkansas,” said Dan. “Roxanne and I have been cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks for two years on television. I won’t be at a loss to find a sporting event to attend. But I’ll still fly my Giants and 49ers banners.”
Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.