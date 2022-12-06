Cribbage teaches lessons in math and respect for one’s opponent

Jeff Duran a 6th grade math/science teacher who also teaches chess/cribbage as an elective to junior high students at Ready Springs sits in center of the entire field of students who participated in the cribbage tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Students practice math while having fun in competition. “Calculating totals, values, and spotting combinations is a useful skill. It teachers you how to handle defeat and be victorious with pride, respect, and gamemanship,” Duran said.

Photo: Photos Courtesy Jeff Duran

Jeff Duran teaches cribbage as an elective at Ready Springs Elementary and Saturday students competed in two divisions based on skill and experience.

“The players all had a great time playing competitive cribbage,” Duran said. “Players made new friends, and competed as such. Players of skill were willing to help out players who were playing their first tournament.”

Cribbage play in action at the Ready Springs Elementary school in Penn Valley. More experienced cribbage players assisted those who who were less experienced and all enjoyed the competition.

Photo: Photos Courtesy Jeff Duran

There were a total of 18 entries, 13 from Penn Valley and five from out of the county.

“I want to thank the PTC for providing scholarships to players, and Dan Zeisler, who helped this tournament run smoothly, and to all the other volunteers and judges,” Duran said.

Duran hopes to make this an annual event, increasing entries next year. The next youth cribbage tournament will be held at Chicago Park, on Feb. 25th.

The winner of the upper division was Tim Shaw, 15 years old from Sacramento. The runner up was Nick Plowman, 14 years old from Magalia, Calif..

Marley Souza, 10 years old from Ione was the winner of the lower division, and runner-up was Matt Plowman, 9 nears old from Magalia.

The winner of the consolation bracket was Amos Gruel, 13 years old from Penn Valley.