Creative Writing exhibition on display at the Penn Valley Library

Provided photo

Stories from the Ready Springs Elementary 7th and 8th grade Writing Raiders are currently displayed on the windows of the new Penn Valley Library location at 11252 Pleasant Valley Road.

The exhibit will be up through May 5 and highlights the talent and creativity of our local youth. Students have worked through multiple revisions of their writing to bring polished pieces of fiction to the community.

By visiting the library to read these stories, you are validating the outstanding effort put forth by local student writers. Remington Cox, the 7th & 8th Grade ELA teacher, is welcoming any praise for the middle school authors, and positive email feedback can be sent to rcox@pvuesd.org .

Stop by the Penn Valley Library to enjoy these riveting tales as well as dropping in to see the new space! Find a full list of library events and happenings at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library/events or call 530-432-5764.