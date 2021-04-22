County to host mosquito fish giveaways

The Nevada County Environmental Health Department Vector Control Program will be holding Mosquito Fish Giveaways at the Eric Rood Administrative Building, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City.

This year’s dates will be May 6 and 20; June 3 and 17; and July 1.

The mosquito fish need to be delivered to your pond within two hours. The fish will eat mosquito larvae in ponds, watering troughs, birdbaths, and unused swimming pools. The fish are not native to California and preferably should be placed into ponds that cannot drain into the local creeks and streams. This can have negative impacts on the native ecosystem.

If your pond already has larger fish in it, you don’t need mosquito fish. The larger fish will eat the smaller mosquito fish. Also, the larger fish will eat mosquito larva, and certainly, their smaller offspring will eat larvae too. Nevada County Environmental Health can inspect your water source and offer other options if need be.

In situations where a property has temporary, seasonal ponds, drainages, or ditches and they cannot be manually drained, store-bought bacterial larvacide products such as BTI can be used. Most home-use larvacide products are harmless to the environment and will not hurt people, pets, or wildlife when used properly and according to label directions. These products can often be found at various hardware, garden, or pond supply stores. Also, the Nevada County Environmental Health Department provides on-site service visits for treatment requests. Call the Vector Control Program at 530-265-1500.

Source: Nevada County