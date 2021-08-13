 ‘Corner Deli’ a longstanding tradition | TheUnion.com
‘Corner Deli’ a longstanding tradition

Submitted by Mya Russell

 

Fairgoers line up for Reuben sandwiches, jumbo kosher hot dogs — as well as bagels with lox and cream cheese at The Corner Deli, which has been run annually by the Nevada County Jewish Community Center’s Congregation B’nai Harim since the 1980s. Members of the reform Jewish Synagogue are raising money on Treat Street during the Nevada County Fair for local charitable organizations such as Hospitality House and the NEO Youth Center.

 

