Coq au vin for a cause
When the COVID-19 restrictions delivered lemons to the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, they made lemonade. Rather than sitting idle, the Elks opened a drive-thru on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Prices are $12 to $15, tax included. The meal (prepared by Chef Jamal Walker) are homemade, hot, and hearty. This week’s menu is authentic coq au vin (hearty French chicken stew), scalloped potatoes, balsamic brussel sprouts, and garlic bread for $12. Back by popular demand is next week’s menu of tri-tip, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, and garlic bread for $15. For reservations, call 530-205-0470 or email Bistro538@GrassValleyElks.org. Please visit http://www.Bistro538.org for more information on future menus. Proceeds to toward various Nevada County charities.
