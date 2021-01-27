Ariel Lovett, CEO of Granite Wellness Centers, encourages people to buy cookies at Emily’s Catering during the month of January. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit, which helps individuals struggling with substance use disorders.



Granite Wellness Centers was selected as the “Cookies for a Cause” organization for the month of January. One dollar of every house cookie purchased from Emily’s Catering during the month of January will be donated to the nonprofit organization to help teens, families, and individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related behavioral health issues discover pathways to health and wellness. During these unprecedented times, safety net services like counseling, residential treatment, and housing have never been more critical for the community.

Grateful for the support of Emily’s Catering, the staff at Granite Wellness Centers are asking community members to support the local business by purchasing cookies and at the same time helping Granite Wellness Centers keep communities safe and healthy. Cookies are available freshly baked or frozen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. To order, call 530-271-2253.