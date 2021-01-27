Cookies for a cause
Granite Wellness Centers was selected as the “Cookies for a Cause” organization for the month of January. One dollar of every house cookie purchased from Emily’s Catering during the month of January will be donated to the nonprofit organization to help teens, families, and individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related behavioral health issues discover pathways to health and wellness. During these unprecedented times, safety net services like counseling, residential treatment, and housing have never been more critical for the community.
Grateful for the support of Emily’s Catering, the staff at Granite Wellness Centers are asking community members to support the local business by purchasing cookies and at the same time helping Granite Wellness Centers keep communities safe and healthy. Cookies are available freshly baked or frozen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. To order, call 530-271-2253.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User