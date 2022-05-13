Cook for Ukraine: Food fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees

Eight local chefs will present a special evening of Ukrainian and Eastern European food. Each course will be designed by a different chef, with local produce and meat donated by farmers. A glass of beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink of your choice is included in the meal and additional drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF to support families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

This fundraiser is inspired by Cook for Ukraine. #CookForUkraine started off as an idea between friends, a Ukrainian and a Russian, with a mutual love of food and a desire to help those in need. #CookForUkraine aims to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis the world faces right now, as well as raise the funds needed to aid children and families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the current situation.

Since its inception, hundreds of people from different backgrounds and nationalities have reached out and shown their solidarity by joining this initiative – including top chefs, award-winning food writers, restaurant owners and home cooks – cooking, baking and sharing Ukrainian and Eastern European inspired dishes at their restaurants with their guests, at home with their friends and across social media with their family and followers.

Chefs include Tom Bevitori, Rose Fisher of Kikimora Pop-up, Jackie Lee of Watershed at the Owl, Jason Jillson of The Ham Stand, Alan Gosker of Lola at The National, Jes Taber of Eye of the Avocado, Mielle Chenier-Rose of Heartwood Eatery, Sean Dockery and Rick Hassing of Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. seating here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5436798

Tickets for the 8 p.m. seating here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5436804

“Let’s cook for peace, for freedom, for truth, for common sense, for rational thought and for love.”

— Alissa Timoshkina, co-founder Cook for Ukraine