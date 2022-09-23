facebook tracking pixel Conter turns 101: USS Arizona survivor and World War II hero celebrates among family at Margarita’s | TheUnion.com
Conter turns 101: USS Arizona survivor and World War II hero celebrates among family at Margarita’s

Lou Conter celebrated his 101st birthday among family and friends at Margarita’s Restaurant in Grass Valley, where the USS Arizona survivor and WWII Navy pilot resides. He is shown wearing one of his favorite shirts made for him by a family member of a fellow shipmate.
Ret. U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter is surrounded by his three children, sons Jeff and Jim and daughter Louann.
Lou Conter gets a hug from Margarita’s owner Tracy Jordan during his annual birthday dinner at the restaurant. His birthday was Sept. 13.
