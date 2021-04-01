Conquer your stress with upcoming class
Connecting Point is hosting a free Zoom workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their health and mental well-being. “Stress Busters“ is a four-week series of fun, interactive classes exploring a variety of stress-busting tools and techniques. Learn to use exercise, nutrition, and a healthy dose of humor to master stress and live a healthier life. Stress Busters will be from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday starting April 8 through 29.
All sessions will be conducted via Zoom. Participants will need an audio and video capable device with internet connection to participate. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at connectingpoint.org/events. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.
