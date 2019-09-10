Composers Project teaches kids music, how to write compositions

Composers Project with Mark Vance is now enrolling for the 2019-20 school year. The project begins Sept. 14. Apply online at www.inconcertsierra.org/education-outreach/composers-project-with-mark-vance

Ever want to get the music out of your head and onto the page? InConcert Sierra’s new Composers Project with Mark Vance is an education program designed for creative teens, 12 to 20 years old, with a passion for music.

Composers Project is a nine-month long course designed to coincide with the traditional school year. The curriculum includes composition, notation software, conducting, melodic and rhythmic dictation, theory, harmony, music history, ear training, solfege and rehearsal/performance techniques. The program also includes how to write a resume and public speaking.

Students will write two new compositions: one piece for voice accompanied by the student’s instrument of choice, and a second composition for solo instrument or ensemble. Both works will be premiered by professional musicians.

Students enrolled in the Composers Project will attend group classes twice a month and receive weekly one-on-one instruction. During the program, they will meet with visiting musicians and established composers/arrangers in town for InConcert Sierra’s Third Sunday Series performances. Participants will also attend and evaluate professional concerts from a variety of local and regional presenters.

As part of the Composers Project with Mark Vance, InConcert Sierra has partnered with nonprofit Sierra Harvest to draw compositional inspiration from experiences learning about the local food and farm scene.

There will be two concerts to showcase the Composers Project pieces: Feb. 2 and June 14.

Composers Project with Mark Vance is now enrolling for the 2019-2020 school year. The program begins Saturday. Interested applicants should apply online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org/education-outreach/composers-project-with-mark-vance.

For more information, including specific meeting dates and program costs, please call Vance at 530-273-3990. Or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org.

