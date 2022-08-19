Community orchestra recruits new members

OLLI Orchestra, Nevada County’s Community Orchestra, encourages local musicians to join this fall. Dedicated professional and amateur players have kept the group rehearsing and performing for 42 years.

“It’s most important to me that all musicians take great pleasure in playing music. Everyone performs to the best of their ability and everyone has a great time, I think,” said Wayland Whitney, the orchestra’s conductor.

Whitney doesn’t hold auditions. “You decide to play first or second violin — do what brings you the most joy.”

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — OLLI — at Sierra College sponsors the orchestra. Rehearsals begin Monday at the Nevada County campus. The group meets Mondays at 6:45 PM to 8:45 PM. A free concert, open to the public, is presented at the end of term.

Visit academics.sierracollege.edu/osher-lifelong-learning-institute-olli for details. Or check out http://www.olliorchestra.org .