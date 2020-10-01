Community march for equity set for Sunday in Nevada City

A community “March for Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Peace” is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street in Nevada City. Participants will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing as much as possible. The march will begin at the top of Broad Street, near the intersection of Broad and Commercial streets, and end at Robinson Plaza.

The event is organized and co-sponsored by Earth Justice Ministries, Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers), Creating Communities Beyond Bias, Sierra Sufi Circle, the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, the Nevada County Sunrise Movement, Nevada County Health Care for All, Nevada County Move to Amend, and other local churches and community groups. The march will incorporate the vision that the local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Council for Equity wants to see in Nevada County. Participants are encouraged to bring banners or signs with messages that reflect this march’s positive nonviolent intention. Everyone who shares the values this march is designed to express is welcome.

Nonviolence and de-escalation trainings are being offered in Nevada County before the march. Such trainings offer skills that come in handy for many different life situations. For more information on trainings, contact Earth Justice Ministries through their website below.

This event is a proactive, nonviolent action with an expectation that everyone who participates is committed to the following nonviolence guidelines put forth by organizers:

“Our attitude will be one of nonviolence, openness, and respect toward all we encounter. We will use no violence, verbal or physical, toward any person. We will not damage any property. We will not carry anything that could be construed as a weapon. We will not use or bring alcohol or drugs (except for medical purposes). We will not run or do anything that might cause panic.”

For more information, email nonviolentmarch@earth-justice.org.