Looking for a pretty picnic spot? Check out the Chicago Park Community Meditation Garden, established in 2008 by the Chicago Park Garden Club. On Saturday May 13, 2023, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Club is inviting the community to the anniversary and rededication of the Meditation Garden.
The event will include refreshments, raffles, and music by guitarist Brad Daniel. Club leaders will be joined by other speakers who will highlight Chicago Park’s place in history as a farming community and resort area, and as a unique Nevada County community today.
“Halfway between the Chicago Park Fire District firehouse and the Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery, our meditation garden is a nice place for a small picnic, a serene setting to remember loved ones, or just a spot to enjoy the wide foothill views,” says Edwina Zeppieri, president of the Club. “The garden was originally designed by the late Carolyn Singer, gardening columnist for The Union and author of books like Deer in My Garden. Most of the plants are native to our area, and some of the trees go back in history to when this was the site of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, built in 1904.”
Chicago Park Garden Club will offer free memberships as part of the Raffles, and also discount memberships, this day only, to any attendees of the event who might be interested. The Club covers all parts of the Grass Valley / Nevada City area, offering monthly meetings, guest speakers, workshops, member activities, field trips, an annual fundraiser, and more.
Event speakers will address the golden era when miners would come out to the country on the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad for picnics and recreation, and local farms produced award-winning pears and apples that were shipped all across the west. Guests can visit some of Chicago Park’s other sites, such as the Happy Apple Café, Chicago Park Store, Montoliva Winery – and families with children are welcome to bring them to the nearby Chicago Park Firehouse to see the fire engines!
The Chicago Park fire crew has been instrumental in controlling many structure- and wild-fires, especially the River Fire which threatened Chicago Park in August 2021. Portions of the burn scar from that fire are visible from the Meditation Garden. Saint Paul Lutheran Church stood in this location for many years (1904-1971), and the cemetery it established here is now listed on the Nevada County Historic Register. It is worth a visit for pioneer history buffs.
The event is free to the public; no registration is necessary. To get to the Meditation Garden, go to the Chicago Park Fire District Firehouse at 18934 Colfax Highway (Hwy 174), Grass Valley; turn onto Saint Paul Place just to the right of the firehouse; turn left just after the firehouse; park in the meadow. For more information, please contact Edwina Zeppieri at 530-272-5371.