Meditation Garden

Members of the Chicago Park Garden Club will be hosting a community day at their Community Meditation Garden on Saturday May 13.

 Courtesy Photo

Looking for a pretty picnic spot? Check out the Chicago Park Community Meditation Garden, established in 2008 by the Chicago Park Garden Club. On Saturday May 13, 2023, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Club is inviting the community to the anniversary and rededication of the Meditation Garden.

The event will include refreshments, raffles, and music by guitarist Brad Daniel. Club leaders will be joined by other speakers who will highlight Chicago Park’s place in history as a farming community and resort area, and as a unique Nevada County community today.