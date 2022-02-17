Community conversation: Business and Professional Women of Nevada County hold forum about Idaho-Maryland Mine

The Idaho-Maryland Mine has the potential to significantly impact this community.

That’s why a community conversation is needed, said Barbara Rivenes, board member of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation.

“What’s at stake here?” Rivenes asked at a Wednesday Zoom forum of the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County. “Rise Gold wants to reopen a mine closed 70 years and reintroduce a heavily industrialized process into what is now an idyllic, rural, residential community.”

However, Rivenes noted there are a projected 312 jobs connected to the mine, as well as short-term construction jobs. She questioned how much of that employment will be local hires, and what will happen once operations start and if management changes plans.

Contacted Thursday, Jarryd Gonzales, public relations and communications representative for Rise Gold, said a key benefit of a reopened mine will be hundreds of jobs at salaries twice the county average.

“Rise Grass Valley will require 312 permanent full-time jobs to operate the mine,” he said. “Of those, we estimate 213 to be recruited locally. With 162 filled through comprehensive training programs and trade apprenticeships.”

Rivenes pointed to the recent release of the draft environmental impact report, which has an extended public comment period that ends April 4. That report states that, in addition to the scenic resources impact listed under aesthetics, there are two other impacts which are “significant and unavoidable” regardless of mitigation — “ambient noise levels” during construction of a potable water line on East Bennett Road; and traffic at the intersection of Highway 174 and Brunswick Road.

“We think their analysis is a long way from being done,” Rivenes said. “We’re working hard to make that clear to the powers to be. The Board of Supervisors will be the decision makers, and we’re projecting a decision as early as later this year.”

According to Gonzales, the report states there are no significant impacts to public health, water quality, or greenhouse gas emissions.

“Comprehensive mitigation measures proposed in the (report) are reasonable and achievable,” he said. “A portion of the clean hydro-power generated in Nevada County will create jobs in our area rather being exported to other areas of the state.”

Gonzales extolled county benefits derived from tax revenue from property and sales and use tax from Rise Grass Valley and its employees. Additionally, the mine’s significant contribution to state and federal taxes lessens the county’s burden on taxpayers from outside the region.

