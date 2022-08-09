facebook tracking pixel Community Beyond Violence holds backpack drive | TheUnion.com
Community Beyond Violence holds backpack drive

Submitted by Beth Volz
From left, Josie Garcia of Sierra Nevada Regional Department of Child Support Services, and Beth Volz of Community Beyond Violence (CBV) load up backpacks filled with school supplies for local children aged 5-17. The backpacks and school supplies were acquired as part of a community fundraiser that included supply donations from community members, and Grass Valley South, Nevada City and Penn Valley Rotary members. They were purchased with donations from B&C Ace Home Center in Grass Valley and a fundraiser through Panda Express. The 35 backpacks filled with supplies have been donated to local agencies that serve children and families for distribution, including children residing in CBV's shelter. The two agencies share a common belief that healthy families and relationships are of the utmost importance for our community. We are excited to help local children in need start their school year prepared with a backpack full of school supplies. (Submitted by Beth Volz)
