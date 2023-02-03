Wednesday February 1st half of the 4th grade class of Mount Saint Mary’s Academy visited The Union.
“Good afternoon, we are the 4th grade class of Mount Saint Mary’s Academy and we are here to thank you for supporting our school. We want you to know that we really appreciate all you do for our school. It is Catholic school week and today is community appreciation day. All of the classes at Mount Saint Mary’s made cookies for you. We hope you enjoy them! We are blessed to have your business supporting us God-bless you.” ~ Lindsay Mackey, MSM parent.