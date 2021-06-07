Color your world with the Library’s summer learning program

Did you know that children and teens who participate in summer learning and read at least six books score higher in both reading and math when they return to school? The librarians at the Nevada County Community Library are focused on making sure that everyone enjoys their summer and gets plenty of opportunities to read.

This year’s Summer Learning Program theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and includes a diverse array of activities and events focused on countries from Chilé to Egypt and everything in between.

“I think it’s really great that we could focus on so many cultures from around the world. There are some great programs that celebrate the creativity of different countries and peoples,” said Mellisa Hannum, Youth Services Librarian.

Pick up a family-oriented Adventure Bag full of grab-and-go activities, adventuring options, and information celebrating Mexico during the Kick-Off party on June 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Eric Rood county administration center in Nevada City. There will be live music featuring Taiko Drummers and a didgeridoo player. Plus, special guests from the Office of Emergency Services will be in attendance with firetrucks and other fancy equipment for children and adults alike to view up close.

Adventure Bags with crafts, recipes, and more will continue to be passed out each Monday at every library branch. Weekly global themes will focus on the culture and diversity of specific countries including Chilé in the second week, China during week three, followed by Japan, then the indigenous peoples of Australia, week six is Egypt, and the final week will focus on Italy. Summer Learning officially begins on June 14 and will continue through the month of July, ending on the 30th.

Along with grab-and-go and virtual programs, Grass Valley, Madelyn Helling, Truckee, and Penn Valley Libraries will be offering Summer Lunches at the Library for ages 0-18. Grass Valley and Madelyn Helling will be distributing brown bag lunches at noon Monday through Friday. Penn Valley will be offering lunches on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., and Truckee will be participating in pop-up lunches at locations around town. This year, the Grass Valley Library will also be offering free breakfast Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

“I am so happy to be able to offer free lunches for all children and teens during our Summer Learning Program,” said Hannum. “This is our fourth year, and we hope to continue this program for many years to come.”

2021 also includes a new reading app as part of the Summer Learning challenge for children, teens, and adults. Keep track of minutes read, participate in programs for extra tickets, and enter to win some pretty cool grand prizes all on the Beanstack app or website. Plus, all youth who participate in Summer Learning will get a free book when they complete the challenge.

Even more events and activities are available on the library’s events calendar, madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar. For more information on Summer Learning, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2987/Summer-Learning-2021 .

Source: Nevada County Community Library

Library assistants Michele Willis and Sydney Joyce welcome folks back inside the Madelyn Helling Library. This year’s Summer Learning Program theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and includes a diverse array of activities and events focused on countries from Chilé to Egypt and everything in between.

The Union file photo