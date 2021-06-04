In a rare opportunity to listen in on a conversation with four local Black, Indigenous and Women of Color as they share their experiences, struggles, hopes, and dreams for a better tomorrow, Color Me Human Presents “Voices from the Shadows.” In Nevada County Black, Indigenous and People of Color experience unique challenges like greater isolation, increased stress and emotional labor, and hypervigilance associated with being and feeling unsafe in the place they call “home.” Despite these harrowing statistics, this group continues to find ways to live, work, and thrive in rural Nevada County, on Nisenan land. Join host Daniela Fernández in an exploration of what it means to be a person of color in rural Northern Californian at a time of great divide and uncertainty. The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on June 8 and guests will include:

– Shelly Covert- Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribal Spokesperson and Executive Director of the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project– C.H.I.R.P.

– Tracy Pepper- Lifelong Californian, mother, wife in a 35-year interracial marriage, grandmother of five multi-racial grandchildren, friend, social justice activist and optimist.

– Mags Yen-Chuang Matthews (she/her) Asian American mother in multi-racial family, dancer, pelvic physical therapist, business owner. Lifelong Californian. Identifies as queer/bisexual/pansexual.

– Ana Mendez Mora- First-Generation Mexican American, full-time college student and lifelong Nevada County resident.





To register for this free zoom event, visit colormehuman.org and click on “Events” on the top right corner of the screen. Register today, space is limited. This event was made possible through the support of Nevada County Arts Council and the NC CARES for the Arts Initiative.