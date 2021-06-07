Collection drive for Hospitality House
Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is currently organizing “Be the Blessing,” a collection drive for Hospitality House’s Utah’s Place, western Nevada County’s homeless shelter. The church’s goal is to collect only the most urgently needed items. The event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on June 19 at the church, which is located in southern Nevada County at 22559 W. Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley. To date, most needed items include baby wipes, a co-sleeper for a special needs baby, PPE masks and gloves, blankets (twin size), new pillows, bottled water, women’s underwear (sizes S, M, and L), men’s underwear/boxers (sizes M, L, and XL), shampoo, conditioner (travel size), travel bags, duffel bags and backpacks. Those unable to drop off items on June 19 are encouraged to bring donations directly to Utah’s Place, located at 262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information about the collection drive, call 530-268-6907.
