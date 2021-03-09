 Collaboration leads to sizable donation to AnimalSave | TheUnion.com
KVMR’s donation drive and its Pet Pin-Up Calendar, sponsored by BriarPatch Food Co- Op and Incredible Pets, has been a great success. AnimalSave’s cat adoption facility benefited from their generosity on March 4 when they picked up about 3,000 pounds of pet food, valued at about $3,500. Their rescue cats will have plenty of food and full stomachs as they wait in the cat adoption facility for their “furever” homes. Those interested in meeting some of the kitties can check them out at http://www.animalsave.org or call 530-271-7071, extension 206 to set up an appointment to come in for a visit.

