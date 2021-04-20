Colfax Lions support literacy at Chicago Park School

From left, back row, are Katie Kohler, Superintendent/Principal of Chicago Park School and Alan Shuttleworth, Literacy Chair of the Colfax Lions Club. Front row, from left, are Kindle winnders Lyla Deacon, grade 6; Claire DePew, grade 4; Brooklynn Johnson, grade 3; and Kodi Mayfield, grade 1. Absent from the photo is Mason Nies, grade 7.



The Chicago Park School has conducted a Reading Incentive Program for many years. In more recent times, the school’s PTA organization has stepped up the pace and has supported a “Readathon” with a series of student awards as well as sponsoring a concurrent fundraising effort.

For the 2020-21 academic year, students in grades K through 8 read over 48,000 minutes. Donations raised along with minutes read totaled over $8,000 and contributed to “Readathon” awards and other student services and learning materials.

Students who participated in the “Readathon,” earned a coupon, which was placed in a drawing for PTA sponsored awards as well as Kindle Electronic Readers from the Colfax Lions Club. Recognized by the Colfax Lions for their reading achievement were Kodi Mayfield, kindergarten; Brooklyn Johnson, grade 3; Claire DePew, grade 4; Lyla Deacon, grade 5 and Mason Nies, grade 7.

“I am so proud of our school,“ said PTA President Michelle Strand. ”Throughout these tough times, we are still able to help our students enjoy reading.”

Colfax Lions Literacy Chair Alan Shuttleworth, applauded the commitment of the entire Chicago Park School staff and community for their focus on — and commitment to — their students’ reading skills.

When asked for a quote, faculty Readathon advisor Ashley Price quoted awared-winning writer Vera Nazarian: “Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.”