Club News, Nov. 9, 2019

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Nevada County Historical Society

Please join us in celebrating a belated Veterans Day by remembering one of the least known units that served on the Western Front during World War I, the women of the U.S. Army Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit, better known as the “Hello Girls.” In 2018 writer and director James Theres produced the “The Hello Girls” documentary that includes never-before-seen 100-year old photos, and additional interview footage with Cokie Roberts, whose mother, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, was instrumental in gaining the women recognition and status they deserved, and interviews with many family members. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. Admission is free and open to the public. Event lasts one hour and is followed by free refreshments. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or call Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or email President@NevadaCountyHistory.org.

Gold Country Community Services

Country classics and rock ‘n’ roll favorites performed by BluRoc added a little musical spice to our Friendship Wednesday lunch. Here’s what’s on next week’s menu in our Congregate Lunch Cafe:

beef shepherd pie, cheese ravioli, finger lickin’ chicken, fish ‘n’ chips, and chicken Dijon. We start serving promptly at noon Monday through Friday. Book ahead and arrive a few minutes early, especially on Wednesdays when we have entertainment. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Phone 530-273-4961, and we’ll have a place set for you. That’s the same number to call for information about our other services, classes, activities and interesting volunteer opportunities. Could you spend a few hours just one day a week delivering meals to homebound seniors in our area? Charity can tell you more about how you could be a hero in our Meals-on-Wheels program. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley, or find out more at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

We will be holding our monthly meeting on November 11 at the Salvation Army facility on 10725 Alta Street, Grass Valley. The doors open at 6:30 and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Early Risers Toastmasters

Toastmaster of the Day, Josh Bostic, ran a welcoming and professional meeting. Stacy Fore won as best speaker with her speech on negotiating. Karen Chileski was the best evaluator and Courtney Ferguson, past toastmaster and visitor, won for the best impromptu speech during Table Topics. An additional guest was Diane Miessler. Visitors are always welcome. Early Risers Toastmasters meet every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. upstairs at Humpty Dumpty’s. Plan to arrive a few minutes early. Members learn and practice how to run successful meetings, organize thoughts into speeches and give speeches in a supportive environment. For more information call 530-273-9777 or visit https://toastmastersnevadacounty.org/.

The Nevada County Genealogical Society (NCGS)

We will hold our November General Meeting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. This month Maria Brower will present a talk on school records and resources. School records help genealogists place their ancestors in a particular place and time. An added bonus is the photos that can be found in these records. As more of these records become available online, their value is immeasurable. Maria is the founder of the Nevada County Genealogical Society and has been doing genealogical research for over 43 years. The meetings are open to the public and free of charge. For more information, contact Diane Brown by e-mail at diane.m.brown@comcast.net or Hilary Steinmetz by email at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

The guest speaker at our November 20 luncheon meeting will be Mark Meuser, who was the Republican candidate for Calif. Secretary of State in 2018. Mark is a native Californian and small business owner. He established his law firm in 2008 and also works with the Dhillon legal team. Our annual holiday bake sale will take place at the November meeting and we will be voting on our 2020 officers. The meeting will be held at Casa Las Katarina’s Restaurant in Grass Valley with a social hour starting at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon. NCRWF luncheon meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month, September through June. For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the Nov. 20 luncheon please call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Nevada County Travel Club

“Travel, opens your heart, broadens your mind and fills your life with stories to tell.” — Paula Bendfeldt

I hope you can all make it to our monthly meeting at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley. The always popular Jay Fehan of Collette Vacations will be presenting a colorful video highlighting the following trips: Treasures of Egypt, South Africa, Azores, Roaming Coastal Maine, French Riviera and Southern Charm. I am hoping to go on at least 2 of those trips. Color brochures with detailed itinerary and pricing will be available at the meeting. I will not be able to attend the November meeting so if you would like to attend give our tour director, Brenda Shilling a call at 530-432-5301. She will save you a seat at her table. She can also book trips over the phone and would be happy to send you a brochure upon your request.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (S.I.S.F.) We are a nonprofit service organization run by ambitious, hard-working women, devoted to improving the lives of women and children both locally and internationally. On November 14 SISF will be hosting a very special speaker and you are invited to join us. We welcome Marlene Mahurin, the TUPE Project Coordinator for Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. Marlene oversees the implementation of Tobacco and Marijuana Prevention Education and Peer Education Programs in all middle and high schools throughout the county. She is also the founder of the ground-breaking program Cyberstrong Kids, an online parent/child internet safety program for families, and co-founder of Time for the Talk, a parent/child sex education program. Marlene is a highly sought-after speaker, credentialed teacher, and is passionate about supporting parents to take an active role in preparing their children for the teen years. If you want to learn more about our club and see how we help our community thrive come join us. Our meetings are from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first, second and third Thursdays of each month at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We want you and your talents For more information visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page. If you would like to feature your garden in our 2021 Garden Tour please email us at garden@sierrasoroptimist.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS, our club meets at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Sharon Rodriguez at 530-575-9325.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit! The Nevada Union Senior Madrigal Choir, under the direction of Rod Baggett, will bring outstanding talent and a very festive mood to our holiday lunch on December 4 (this takes the place of our November meeting). In addition, two recipients of our Christmas Families Project will share how our program supported them in their road to self-sufficiency. We are a very welcoming club for those ladies who are new to the area, newly retired, or have lived in the area for many years and are looking for something new and interesting. Our meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club. These meetings feature a delicious lunch and an informative and entertaining program. In addition to the monthly meetings we have small interest groups that meet at various times during the month. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954. Visit us on http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

Our local Captain John Oldham Chapter meets the fourth Monday each month. We are a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Members can be any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background – who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who supported the cause of independence in the Revolutionary War. Locally we promote patriotism, history, conservation and education with community projects and through chapter donations. For instance, our local Community Classroom Committee connects DAR with area schools by volunteering in classrooms, providing school supplies and helping teachers wherever there is a need. For further information on our monthly luncheon meetings or for membership, please call Emily Boling at 530 273-6140.

Gold Country Kiwanis

The 2018/2019 year has come to an end for Gold Country Kiwanis. The newly commissioned board for 2019/2020 includes Angela Nowlin, president; David Jones, past president; Karen Poskus, secretary; Rick Tuggle, finance. During this past year, Kiwanis either sponsored or contributed to the following community events: Day of the Young Child Keeping Kids Safe Carnival, Children’s Festival at Pioneer Park; Fourth of July Parade Participant, Back-to-School Clothes Program at Kmart; Salvation Army Christmas Kettle drive; Key Club sponsors for each of the three local high schools, The Friendship Club; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Read Up Program; Child Advocates of Nevada County; Child Abuse Prevention Council; DVSAC Daddy Daughter Dance; Nevada County Diaper Program; Bell Hill Academy School Reading Program; KARE Crisis Center; NEO; Malakoff Diggins Fishing Derby; Bear River Graduation Night; Penn Valley Rodeo; SYRCL; Nevada County Girls Softball ; YMCA; Interface Food Ministry; Hospitality House; CoRR; Kiwanis UC Davis Family House; and Seniors Priority Meals on Wheels. In total, G.C. Kiwanis donated over $30,000 to local charities. Gold Country Kiwanis meets every week. For more information visit us on Facebook at GoldCountyKiwanis or our webpage at http://www.goldcountrykiwanis.org. You can contact us at tinman1822@gmail.com. Guests are always welcome.

League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County

Our Second Saturday program is a meeting on alternative voting systems. Our speakers include Paula Lee of the LWV of Sacramento and she will speak to Ranked Choice Voting and National Vote Compact. Ms. Lee was a member of the LWV California State Electoral Systems study in 2001 and has remained active and informed on the voting system. Lang Waters, a local resident who is passionate about election reforms, will present an overview of Approval Voting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting starts at 10 a.m. This month only we will be meeting at a different location at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 246 Church St. in Grass Valley.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We will now be meeting evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. We are starting a study of “The Foundation of Perfections,” which is a practical guide of stages on the path to full enlightenment. The Foundation of Perfections is a Buddhist text that offers intimate access to the material through explanation, group discussions, and meditation. The group will use Gelek Rimpoche’s text by the same name as a guide. All are welcome — Buddhist background or affiliation is not required. Meetings are held at a member’s house in downtown Grass Valley. For more information and location please contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com. Jewel Heart Norcal is affiliated with Jewel Heart International. For more information visit http://www.jewelheart.org.

P.E.O. Sisterhood

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing almost $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together nearly a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., visit http://www.peointernational.org.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

Dec. 5, Procession of Carols; Dec. 11, Big Band Christmas; Dec. 18-19, Eldorado Christmas Extravaganza; January 22-27: West Coast Cruise. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Looking for local adventures? Recently the Day Tripper activity group toured the Thunderbird Lodge estate at Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, then had a group lunch following the tour. Each month, the Day Tripper group has an outing in the local area. Next agendas feature a day picking grapes, crushing the grapes and preparing them for fermentation. A wine tasting will follow. This is a fun group learning about local activities. The welcome club has many such activity type groups. To learn more, visit the Gold County Welcome club site at http://www.GCWELCOME.COM.

Beginning Genealogy Special Interest Group (SIG)

We are announcing the formation of a Beginning Genealogy Special Interest Group (SIG) as part of the Nevada County Genealogical Society. Interested in learning how to navigate one of the most popular hobbies in the U.S.? For more information, you can email Hilary Steinmetz at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com or Eva Ruben at evajruben@yahoo.com.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

Discover a great dance experience with modern music, casual attire, fun, laughter and fitness — all as easy as walking! Come and join the Goldancers Square Dance Club at the Golden Empire Grange located at 11363 Grange Ct. off La Barr Meadows Rd. in Grass Valley. Singles and couples are welcome. Check out our website for times and location at http://www.Goldancers.com.

Kentucky Flat 4-H Club

The mission of 4-H is to engage youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing in the field of youth development. Our club would like to invite all those interested or those who would like to learn more about 4-H to join us at our next community club meeting. Our club consist of Primary, age 5 to 8 years old, Junior, Intermediate and Senior members, age 9 to 19. We meet on the second Monday of each month at the Kentucky Flat Community Center, 13281 Newtown Rd in Nevada City. We offer a wide range of projects for our members. For more information, contact leaders Jeff Tynan and Teresa Toledo-Larios at kentuckyflat4h@gmail.com.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m., lunch to follow and then our speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor, 530-265-6477.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge # 2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72 acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner. Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gatherings. Come in and make new friends. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd. in Grass Valley. Lodge phone number is 530-273-1070 if you have any questions. Email: Grass Valley 2217<lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Banner Community Guild

We are dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for our community, regenerative farms, local economy, cultural diversity, education, the arts, and a variety of charitable causes. Membership in the Guild is open to women and men, people of color and people of diverse beliefs. We are an organization that listens intently to the myriad of voices in our community in order to nurture an organization that is inviting to all. Our motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.” Monthly meetings are held at the Guild Hall at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley on the third Thursday of every month with a potluck at 5:30 and meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and membership is encouraged. For membership information, rental of the Guild Hall including two large rooms and a completely equipped kitchen. For upcoming events and more, go to http://www.bannerguild.org. A Flea Market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor sites are available for $10 – no reservation required. For more info about the Flea Market call 530-277-4310. Coming soon: a Tool Lending Library! Stay tuned about this and other additional developments at the Banner Guild.

SIRs (Sons in Retirement Branch 55 Grass Valley-Nevada City)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities. Activities are base on members interest; wine testing, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL ages that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c) 4 nonprofit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the third Tuesday of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host) located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Come early for happy hour and billiards/pool. Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes main course and desert)

Come check us out! For further information if needed, Call the ‘Big SIR’ at 530-271-5679. More information about SIRs can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

Child Loss Support Group

Anyone who has had a child die in their family is invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of The Compassionate Friends. The national nonprofit is a self help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are a parent, grandparent or adult sibling to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com. To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jameson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Hwy. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia to help provide proven techniques to care, connection and understanding. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Caring for a loved one with memory loss can be challenging and difficult, but with support and the care of others who are going through similar experiences, it can become easier. At Cascades of Grass Valley, we want to provide an environment that fosters engagement and connection and welcome you to join our Dementia Support Group. Take some time to rest and recharge with others who understand your journey, ask questions, share your story, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss. Meetings are free and open to the public. Please call Brianna Phillips or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary has been in existence for many years. It first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary provides many services for the Center. Catholic Services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week with different ministers from the community. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes tray favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room. The Auxiliary hosts a Mothers Day Tea for the female residents and a Fathers Day Pizza Party for the male residents and many more activities. The Auxiliary meets the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, at 10:30 a.m. in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact Membership Chairman, Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group. We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions are announcing the annual Student Speaker Contest that will get underway towards the end of January, 2019. This year, the topic is “Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?” Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gra-Neva A’s Model A Ford Club

Do you own a Ford Model A automobile that is languishing in your garage, all ready to motor, but with no place to go? Does it need a little mechanical help? If so, you are missing out on a lot of fun and camaraderie by not considering membership in our local club. Our snappy vintage Ford Model A automobiles were built between the years of 1928 to 1931. They still are chugging along, capturing admiring attention and smiles. Members enjoy touring along our area’s beautiful back roads to interesting destinations and importantly, they also learn how to maintain the cars. Our chapter is an active one involved with parades, meets, technical sessions, various social events, as well as driving tours. Ownership of a Model A Ford is not a requirement for membership, just an interest in the Model A and its era. We invite you to attend our monthly meeting to meet our friendly and helpful members, and consider joining us for our activities and good times. We meet at 7 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club, 518 Hwy. #49, on the fourth Thursday of each month. For questions or information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. For information call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laughter, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.