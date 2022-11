Club News: Nov. 26, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit https://www.theunion.com/news/community/

The League of Women Voters of Nevada County

The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government. We work at the local, state and national level to protect voting rights, promote voter responsibility, and to raise understanding of major policy issues. The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. However, we do educate and advocate on issues based on League positions established after members have studied an issue and achieved consensus. The LWV of Nevada County encourages women and men in our community to join our efforts to educate and empower voters, and defend our democracy.

OPEN HOUSE!! Join us on December 7th from 6 to 8 pm @ Sierra Star Winery. Get to know the League and all the ways we support voting rights.

The League welcomes new members. To contact us go to lwvnevadacounty.org or call 530-265-0956. Leave a brief message with what you’re calling for, your name and phone number and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge 2217

We are a International organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72 acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds.We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and Calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gathering’s, as always come in and make new friends. Please come join us as a GUEST. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd, Grass Valley, Ca 95949. Lodge phone numbers, 530-906-7597, 530-273-1070, if you have any questions. Email: Grass Valley 2217<lodge2217@mooseunits.org

Gold Country Welcome Club

The Welcome Club is a social group whose history in Nevada County dates back to 1989. We have over 300 members who participate in almost 20 activity groups as well as special events. Next month our “Day Trippers” group will sponsor a holiday home tour in Sacramento. Club groups generally meet once a month and include everything from investing to photography to book club discussions. To learn more about the club and its many opportunities, see the website http://www.gcwelcome.com .

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

In addition to our commitment to AAUW Nevada County Branch’s mission to advance gender equity through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research, we provide educational and enrichment opportunities for our members through 10 Interest Groups. The following groups meet once a month: American Mahjong, Arts and Crafts, Fiction Book discussion, Non-fiction Book discussion, Gardening, Dining Together, Hiking, Great Decisions foreign policy discussion, Watercolor, and Writing. During the December meetings the book groups will be collecting donated children’s books for Bright Futures for Youth and KARES Crisis Nursery. If you would like more information about any of these interest groups or would like to attend a meeting to see if it is a good fit for you, contact Susie Monary-Wilson monarywilson@msn.com . For more information on the AAUW organization, please see our website https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395

Gold Country Celtic Society

The Gold Country Celtic Society is thrilled to announce we are returning to our traditional activities. Our entertainment this month will be some ghostly stories related by a true expert. The Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan is 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City. This is a beautiful ceremony with pipes and flags of all the Celtic nations. Bring your tartan or a bit of Celtic to be blessed. Refreshments follow the program. Plans are underway for the famous Robert Burns Dinner on January 21 at Miners Foundry. Details will be announced. Please join us – you don’t have to be Celtic! Check out our website: http://www.GoldCountyCelticSociety.org . For more information about our club call 530-205-9157.

Gold Country Senior Services

To meet the increasing need among seniors in our area, we offer Meals on Wheels. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, meal deliveries are made to clients’ homes, along with a grocery food bag once a month. For those able to drive, we also offer a drive-through collection available the same days from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 821 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Many nutritious, tasty meals are homemade by our own kitchen staff. To sign up, please contact Case Management at 530.446.6853. Perhaps you’d like to join our friendly team of Volunteer Drivers. To find out more please call 530.615.4541 or email volunteer@goldcountryservices.org , or visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org/volunteer .

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center

Our intention is to always lead with love and that your experience of us is a loving one. Countless people tell us that they felt genuine friendship, caring and connection from the moment they came through our doors for the first time. So often they comment that ‘it felt like coming home.’

We are holding in-person services and in compliance with California guidelines, masks are recommended but not required. For 2022: Love is everywhere, and especially where Unity (Oneness) and You are! On Sunday, December 4th, the 2nd Sunday of Advent, our speaker will be Rev. Jerry Farrell, with music by Kellie Garmire! Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 am and we are now live streaming on YouTube. We are also providing online access to most of our classes. “The Way of Mastery” class is held at 6:45 pm via Zoom only for the winter months. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesday morning at 10:00 am, in person and via Zoom. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 pm. We also have A Course In Miracles meetings the first Thursday of each month, at 6:30 pm, and for the duration of winter will meet only on Zoom. Please go to our website, unitygold.us and sign up to receive our weekly bulletin and class bulletins for online access to all, and to be notified of additional class events. Or email us at ugcassistant@gmail.com to request to be added to our contacts. Our Mission Statement is “Awakening to Love, in Unity with All”.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County: “A Women’s Social and Charitable Organization”

Since the establishment of the club in 1954, the Newcomers Club has welcomed all women residing in Nevada County. Whether you have just arrived or have lived here for many years, we would like to encourage you to join our club. As well as having regular luncheons with interesting speakers or entertainment, we also have many activity groups which include book clubs, bridge, cooking groups, a very active garden club and much more. Belonging to activity groups is a great way to learn, discover new skills, make new friends, and have fun. For more information on joining us as a member, please contact Peggy, our Membership Chair, at (530) 478-0999 or e-mail her at jackandpeg48@gmail.com .

Side Kick Line Dancers

New line dance sessions take place through December 27, 2022. Beginner – Tuesday mornings – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Low impact dances and wonderful for seniors. The beginner classes will emphasize on learning the basic steps with 20+ step combinations. Easier dances are learned to incorporate these basic steps. Intermediate – Tuesday mornings – 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The intermediate sessions are for dancers with some experience and those who know the basic steps. Dances include restarts, tags and more challenging step combinations. All classes are held at Golden Empire Grange, 11363 Grange Court, Grass Valley, CA (off La Barr Meadows Road). $5.00 for one class, $8.00 for two classes – if on the same day. Come have fun and make new friends! Please join our Facebook group Side Kick Line Dancers for continuing information on present and upcoming classes. You can also email cherylekinslow@yahoo.com for more information and a flyer.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laughter, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org .

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Guitars for Veterans

A new chapter of Guitars for Veterans has started in Grass Valley and is seeking volunteers to teach beginning guitar to veterans. The organization currently operates 110 chapters throughout the US, and is focused on providing guitar lessons to veterans who may be suffering from PTSD. The program has proven to be highly successful, providing instruction as musical therapy, and had helped many veterans cope with issues of concentration, focus, alienation and depression. Lessons are held at the Nevada County Veterans affairs office in Grass Valley. Veterans Service Officer David West was instrumental in the opening of the chapter. Please contact chapter coordinator Kirk Pocan, kpocan@comcast.net or text 916-690-4013 if you have questions about the program or wish to volunteer once a week as a guitar instructor.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org .

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org , email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157 .

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org .

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers .

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Native Daughters of the Golden West

We need new members for the survival of our Parlors. For more membership information, contact Debi at ndgw06@gmail.com . For more information about our organization, visit http://www.ndgw.org . Our club is a nonprofit, patriotic, philanthropic, social, service organization for California-born citizens. We are proud to sponsor numerous programs including a Historic NDGW Home, the Children’s Foundation, environmental issues, missions preservation, California history and landmarks and veterans’ welfare to name a few.

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

We are a non-political, non-profit women’s service organization comprised of members who are lineal descendants of patriots who supported the cause for independence in the American Revolution. The local (Grass Valley) chapter name is “Captain John Oldham.” Our primary goals are historic preservation, education and patriotism. Please contact our Chapter Registrar, Carolyn Hatling at carolyn.hatling@grassvalley.californiadar.org or Chapter Regent Cynthia Eberhardt at cynthia.eberhardt@grassvalley.californiadar.org if you are interested in attending a meeting or in becoming a member. We’d love to have you join us!

Retired Public Employee Association (RPEA)

Retired Public Employee Association (RPEA) was founded in 1958, RPEA is an association focused on protecting retirement benefits for all public employees (retired or currently employed) and their beneficiaries. RPEA is supported by membership dues and is the only statewide association representing all CalPERS members. Meetings are held the first Thursday each month with a short meeting, lunch and local speakers or entertainment, at 12 Noon at the Nevada City Elks Club in Nevada City. If interested, or for more information, please call 530-470-9141.

Sierra Nevada Canoe and Kayak Club (SNCKC)

This group of flat water kayakers and a few canoe enthusiasts meet almost every fourth Thursday at Seamans Lodge in Pioneer Park (427 Nimrod Street) in Nevada City. They meet at another location for the May picnic, self-rescue training in August, Lake Natoma potluck lunch paddle in November and holiday party in December. Meeting time is 6:00 or 6:30 p.m. depending on whether there is a potluck that night or not. Check out our website, mysnckc.org, for details of the current month’s meeting, trips list, coaches corner, and much more information. Our monthly programs entertain, educate and give members and guests the opportunity to socialize and share knowledge of places, equipment and paddle skills to enhance their water adventures. Weather permitting we have several local one-day paddles each month. From April through October we also usually have a several-day car camping paddle trip each month. There are some activities that will probably appeal to you and your boat. We welcome those who love the sport of paddling. If that’s you, then please join us. For more info email us at snckc@att.net . See you on the water!

Gold Country CAL Alumni Association

Our Board Meeting and Luncheon will be on Tuesday, August 23 at the Asian Gardens Restaurant in Grass Valley (also on Zoom). If you’d like more information about our local Golden Bears, please contact our Treasurer, Donna Stewart at donnasever@sbcglobal.net . GCCAA membership and activities are open to all who have been associated with the California University system, including other campuses or those without CAA membership. This month we will visit our new Mountain Range Winery on Sunday, August 28 at 1 PM. We will meet with winemaker Bob Hoffman to hear his plans and, of course, taste wines. Join us at the vineyard, 14364 McCourtney Road, G.V. Future events include an Octoberfest with beer and snacks, and our Big Game Rally Buffet dinner in November. Our Gold Country Chapter of the U.C. Alumni Association was nearly created nearly 30 years ago for the purposes of alumni networking, Cal spirit, lifelong learning, scholar assistance and awarding scholarships to local students attending U.C. Berkeley. Join us!

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We installed our new officers for 2022-2023. Co-Presidents Kate LaFerriere and Judy East ushered in their year with “Empowered Women Embracing the Future.” Secretary is Mary Sivila with Fran Freedle serving as treasurer. Lynn Costa will be a director in charge of publicity and Sandy Terrell will be a delegate. If you are excited about helping women and children, please visit our website at http://www.sigv.org .

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley

We have just wrapped up the Great Grass Valley Community Auction, and we thank the community for their support. We also have two volunteer service projects coming up. First, club members will help the Salvation Army organize their Clothing Closet so clients can shop for much needed items. The second project will bring out the Rotary chefs to cook the meal for Graduation Day at Chicago Park School. This will be the second year the club has helped the school with their graduation. Grass Valley Rotarians recently attended the Rotary District 5190 Conference at Harrah’s in South Lake Tahoe. We were recognized as the Club of Excellence for large clubs, plus selected for 10 other awards. Most important to the club was to be recognized for “Service, Leadership, Integrity, and Fellowship.” Thank you to Rotary District 5190! For information about Grass Valley Rotary, please contact Kathleen Shaffer, president at ktsrrg@gmail.com .

Gold Country Yacht Club

We are located at beautiful Scotts Flat Lake in Nevada City. You don’t need a boat to be a member. Check out our calendar of events at http://gcyc.net/GCYC2022Calendar.pdf . Our Youth Sailing Program and Adult Sailing classes are popular, and fill up fast. Learn more at http://gcyc.net/gcyc-youth.html . For more information about our club, check out our website at http://gcyc.net .

Nevada County Astronomers

Our meetings are open to the public and free of charge. For more information or to join the meeting on zoom, contact Hilary Steinmetz by email at hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com .

The Nevada County Genealogical Society (NCGS)

Our meetings are open to the public and free of charge. For more information or to join in the zoom meeting, contact Hilary Steinmetz by e-mail at: hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com .

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you overweight? Underweight? Obsessed with food, weight, or dieting? You are not alone. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins to enjoy the solution. We have locally hosted Zoom meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday evenings; Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m; and Saturday mornings from 8 to 9:30 a.m.. For more information go to http://www.foodaddicts.org or call Joanne at 530-273-5413 or Judy at 530-798-6152.

Dementia Support Group

Do you have a loved one living with dementia? Join us as we learn how to navigate memory loss, develop new techniques and share our experiences with one another. Local geriatric nurse consultant Pepsi Helmuth will offer counsel, guidance and education through this free monthly support group. Learn more by contacting Pepsi Helmuth at PepsiHelmuth@gmail.com or 916-521-0266.

The Rotary Club of Nevada City

We are a local service organization that shares this Rotary International vision: “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.” Some of the community projects that our club pursues include fundraising for youth scholarships both domestic and international; community support including club members volunteering to participate in drive-through flu shot clinics; pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics, meal preparation at the local food bank, trail maintenance, tree and bulb planting, and community cleanup efforts; environmental sustainability including implementation of a cutting edge drop box program for recyclable plastic film that Waste Management does not recycle. We would love to have interested members of our community join us for programs and projects. Our club meets on Thursdays on the third floor of the Litton building at 300 Litton Dr. in Grass Valley. More details about our club may be found on News@NCRotary.org , Facebook, and twitter. You may also contact Dennis Geare at dgeare@gmail.com or cell phone 530-263-1648 .

The Grass Valley Foothill Lions Club

Created 17 years ago, we are members of the Lions Clubs International, one of the largest service club organizations in the world. Our motto is “We serve” and suitably we participate in many projects and activities that beneficially serve our community. With the current fire season, we’ve been focused on assisting local individuals who have suffered catastrophic losses from the devastating fires. We have provided $2,000 in emergency funding to each of three Chicago Park families whose homes were destroyed during the River Fire. Also, during these challenging pandemic days, we’ve been assisting older individuals in our community who need help around their homes, including building wheel-chair ramps and stairways to increase their safety. Annually, our major fundraising event has been operating the arena beer booth during the Fair. We’re committed to serving our community and welcome other folks who want to serve to improve the quality of our lives together. If you’re interested, please contact either Rob Shotwell at 530-273-5879, or Linda Stevens at 530-277-4909.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Nevada County

If you want to keep drinking, that is your business. If you want to stop, that is ours. We have a 24-hour hotline, 530-272-6287 and our website http://www.dist20aa.org can guide you to virtual and in-person meetings and other information. The hand of AA is here to help.

Family History Center Genealogy Research Group

The Family History Center offers free access to Ancestry.com, Find My Past, Fold3, MyHeritage, Newspapers.com, AmericanAncestors.org, Geneanet and Paper Trail. Volunteers are available to assist with your individual research, if needed. This group works under a casual format committed to assisting with genealogical research. Genealogy Research Group hours are Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Nevada City Family History Center is located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. The entrance is located at the back of the building, with free parking and level access.

Marin Men’s Brunch Bunch

Retired men formerly from Marin County are invited to join our monthly brunch meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Tofanelli’s Restaurant in Grass Valley. Our group has gathered locally for over 20 years. We are an extension of the original Marin Men’s Breakfast Club from San Rafael started in the early 1960’s. Join us for breakfast or lunch with humor, conversation and a guest speaker. Information from Al Schafer at afsarch@sbcglobal.net or 530-271-0766.

Sierra Express Bicycle Club (SEBC)

We are a local club dedicated to getting like-minded cyclists together to explore the less traveled roads of our beautiful area on two wheels. We welcome cyclists of all levels to join us on rides of various difficulty… from 20 mile easy-going rides in Penn Valley where the terrain is flat to more challenging rides in the foothills and beyond. Ride leaders ensure that no one gets left behind and that riders of all levels can participate while making new friends. SEBC hosts an annual fall barbecue at Gateway Park in Penn Valley and a winter holiday party/potluck for members and families. We also hold at least two club meetings a year where there will be entertaining guest speakers sharing information on health/fitness and bicycle related topics. For more information on the club and how to get involved, please go to our website at SierraExpress.org.

Free Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, an independent, assisted living and memory care community located at 415 Sierra College Drive, is hosting a Coffee and Conversation Support Group for friends and family members of loved ones living with dementia. This support group will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., either virtually via Zoom or in-person at Cascades of Grass Valley.

During this support group, attendees will get a chance to share their stories, successes and concerns while learning a variety of coping tips and care solutions from other caregivers and professionals. For more information or to RSVP, contact Brianna Phillips at 530-272-8002. After reserving your space for the virtual session, you will receive login information. If joining in-person, masks will be required and refreshments will be served. Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States.

Ladies Only Pistol Fun Shoots

Members and guests are invited to ladies-only pistol fun shoots from noon to 2 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the Nevada County Sportsmen’s Club, located at 11296 Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City. The cost for non-members is $7. Previous pistol shooting experience is mandatory. You will not be allowed to shoot if you have not had prior pistol shooting experience. This is for safety. Bring eye and hearing protection, pistols and ammo. Targets and fun times are provided. For more information contact Janette Carpenter at 530-263-9214 or juanitaent@gmail.com . For more information on the Sportsmen’s Club, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/california/nevada-city/nevada-county-sportsmen/6126058 .

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

We are having Zoom meetings to stay connected and engaged with genealogy. GRGG is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month (except for holidays). During the pandemic, meetings are held online via Zoom. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and enjoy helping you break through those “brick walls” to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information or to request the Zoom link for the meeting.

Master Gardeners of Nevada County

Trained by the University of California, Master Gardeners offer free gardening advice to the public. Our office is closed for now but for gardening questions please visit our website at http://www.NCMG.ucanr.org . You can click on “Got Questions” to submit a gardening question by clicking the link for instructions. While we are not yet able to resume our in-person gardening classes, we offer free Saturday gardening videos on our website with complete instructions, beginning at 9 a.m. The videos are recorded and stored on our website for review by clicking on the “Workshop Recordings” link in the left hand column. You can watch them again and again. On the website, click on “Check the calendar here” to view upcoming events. Our Demonstration Garden, located on NID office grounds, is now open to the public but limited to 10 persons at a time.

Nevada City Lions Club

To learn more about joining the Nevada City Lions Club, contact Jackie Wapp at beerwapp@gmail.com . For additional information about California Lions Clubs visit their website at http://www.californialions.org or their Facebook page and http://www.facebook.com/CaLionsClubs .

Business Networking International (BNI) Grass Valley/Nevada City Chapter

We meet virtually, via Zoom, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Visit-BNI-Zoom or contact Machen MacDonald at 530-273-8000 or machen@probrilliance.com .

Nevada City RV Club

Membership is open to all owners of all brands of RVs. The purpose of the Nevada City RV Club is to promote family camping and to meet others with similar interests in the RV lifestyle. The club has celebrated more than 30 years, with members representing all age groups and all walks of life. In addition to camping once a month. The club offers an annual picnic and Christmas party. By belonging to the Nevada City RV Club you will find new ways to enjoy your RV and make new friends. For information on joining, please call 530-274-1254.

Gold Country Square Dance Club

Following the guidelines set forth by our elected officials, the Goldancers Square Dance club will not be dancing for an undetermined time. We hope to be dancing again when everyone is healthy and it is safe to do so. Check our website at http://www.Goldancers.com to determine when we are dancing again.

Gold Country Fly Fishers

In accordance with the directives from state and federal agencies, all GCFF activities are suspended until further notice. The board of GCFF believes it prudent, due to public health and safety concerns of our members, for the GCFF to cancel all gatherings for at least 30 days. Gatherings include the monthly general meeting as well as face to face gatherings of the board, of committees and “fishouts.” Check our website at http://www.goldcountryff.org for more information about our programs. We will be posting program and meeting information when our activities resume.

Gra-Neva Ford Model A Club

Ah-Oooogah! That is the sound of a vintage 1928-1931 Ford Model A automobile’s horn. Our club is actively touring about and having fun! If you have one of these fine vehicles, and are not one of our members, you are missing out! We are a local bunch of friendly and welcoming people, who invite you to join us at our meeting as a guest, and to possibly consider becoming a new member. We meet at 7 p.m. monthly, January through October, on the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy. #49. Our activities include touring on this area’s beautiful back roads, parades, maintenance of our cars, and enjoying good camaraderie at all our gatherings. Membership does not require ownership of a Model A, just an interest in the automobile. For questions, or further information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com .

Pinochle Players

Do you enjoy playing cards? We play Pinochle from noon to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday in Grass Valley. If you are interested, please call Rochelle Chapdelaine at 530-205-9452.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated (NCRWF)

Meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month September through June. Reservations are required. For more information about meetings, call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-6733. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org .

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened its doors. The Auxiliary provides many services. Catholic services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room and assists with the dressing and grooming for a formal ball held for the residents every April. They host an Ice Cream Social with live music every June and provide pies for the residents’ Thanksgiving Dinner, usually held before Thanksgiving for residents and their families. Each December the Auxiliary provides homemade cookies, small gifts for the residents before Christmas and more. There are never too many people to help provide our services. The Auxiliary meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact membership Chairman Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application, or come to the next meeting.

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

If you want to learn more about our club and see how we help our community thrive, come join us. Our meetings are the first, second and third Thursdays of every month at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. We want you and your talents! It would be our pleasure to have you join us in our efforts to support nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of women and children in our community. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org , or visit our Facebook page. If you would like to feature your garden in our 2021 Garden Tour please email us at sisfgardentour@gmail.com .

Hot Breakfast Club

The First Baptist Church is offering a free hot breakfast to Nevada Union High School students on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the academic year. Food is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. along with “drinks and fun.” The church is located at 1866 Ridge Rd., across from NUHS. In addition to a hot breakfast, which often includes pancakes, breakfast burritos or French toast, a selection of doughnuts, cereals, coffee, tea and juice will always be available. This is drop-in event for high school students before school is sponsored by First Baptist Church in partnership with Campus Life. All are students are welcome.

Family History Center

Nevada City’s Family History Center has expanded their hours. The Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. The center offers free access to Ancestry.com, Find My Past, Fold3, Geneanet, My Heritage, Newspapers.com and Paper Trail. Volunteers are on site to assist with your research. In addition, on the third Tuesday of each month the Family History Center hosts a Family History Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Each month this workshop presents a topic related to genealogical research and related subjects. Parents with pre-school age children may find our Thursday hours more convenient for research and assistance. There will be activities available for children during Thursday research hours so parents can focus on research. Nevada City Family History Center is located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. The entrance is located at the back of the building where there is free parking and level access.

Gold Country Italian American Club

Do you enjoy good fellowship? Good food? Bingo? Then join us at our luncheon on the third Tuesday of the month. We meet at 11:30 a.m. the Alta Sierra Country Club. For more information, call Don at 530-271-7491.

Social Hour at the Library

The Madelyn Helling Library is now hosting a monthly Social Hour. The library loves to introduce newcomers to everything Nevada County has to offer. Just gone through a big life change and looking for new friends? Just want to get out of the house? Come to the library’s Social Hour! Each month, on the first Thursday of the month, the Social Hour program will have games, crafts, and snacks! Come meet new people and hopefully make some new friends. A future date has yet to be determined and depends on shelter-in-place orders. Attendance is free and no registration is required! For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Grass Valley Al-Anon

Is your life affected by someone else’s drinking? The Grass Valley Al-anon meetings have relocated to 1721 E. Main Street, Suite 1B. Please review our meeting schedule by clicking on the link below. Newcomers are welcome to all meetings; and the Monday morning sessions are specific to people new to 12-step meetings. If you want/need support, we are here for you! For more information, visit https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/find-an-al-anon-meeting/ or https://al-anon.org/newcomers/self-quiz/adult-grew-up-with-alcoholic-quiz/ .

Nevada City’s Evangeline Chapter 9, Order of the Eastern Star (OES)

OES is the world’s largest organization that admits both women and men to membership. The fraternal order supports friendship and fellowship among its members and philanthropy in the community, including a scholarship program along with cancer and heart research charities statewide. Locally we contribute regularly to the KARE Crisis Nursery and the Interfaith Food Ministry and just recently made and donated over 100 Port Pals given to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the Grass Valley Dialysis Center to be provided to their cancer patients with chemo ports.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS, our club meets at 10 a.m. on Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Sharon Rodriguez at 530-575-9325.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We will now be meeting evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. We are starting a study of “The Foundation of Perfections,” which is a practical guide of stages on the path to full enlightenment. The Foundation of Perfections is a Buddhist text that offers intimate access to the material through explanation, group discussions, and meditation. The group will use Gelek Rimpoche’s text by the same name as a guide. All are welcome — Buddhist background or affiliation is not required. Meetings are held at a member’s house in downtown Grass Valley. For more information and location please contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com . Jewel Heart Norcal is affiliated with Jewel Heart International. For more information visit http://www.jewelheart.org .

P.E.O. Sisterhood

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing almost $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together nearly a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., visit http://www.peointernational.org .

Kentucky Flat 4-H Club

The mission of 4-H is to engage youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing in the field of youth development. Our club would like to invite all those interested or those who would like to learn more about 4-H to join us at our next community club meeting. Our club consist of Primary, age 5 to 8 years old, Junior, Intermediate and Senior members, age 9 to 19. We meet on the second Monday of each month at the Kentucky Flat Community Center, 13281 Newtown Rd in Nevada City. We offer a wide range of projects for our members. For more information, contact leaders Jeff Tynan and Teresa Toledo-Larios at kentuckyflat4h@gmail.com .

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Social time is 11:15 a.m., lunch to follow and then our speaker. A short business meeting follows. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor, 530-265-6477.

Banner Community Guild

We are dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for our community, regenerative farms, local economy, cultural diversity, education, the arts, and a variety of charitable causes. Membership in the Guild is open to women and men, people of color and people of diverse beliefs. We are an organization that listens intently to the myriad of voices in our community in order to nurture an organization that is inviting to all. Our motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.” Monthly meetings are held at the Guild Hall at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley on the third Thursday of every month with a potluck at 5:30 and meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and membership is encouraged. For membership information, rental of the Guild Hall including two large rooms and a completely equipped kitchen. For upcoming events and more, go to http://www.bannerguild.org . A Flea Market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor sites are available for $10 – no reservation required. For more info about the Flea Market call 530-277-4310. Coming soon: a Tool Lending Library! Stay tuned about this and other additional developments at the Banner Guild.

SIRs (Sons in Retirement Branch 55 Grass Valley-Nevada City)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities. Activities are base on members interest; wine testing, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL ages that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c) 4 nonprofit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the third Tuesday of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host) located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Come early for happy hour and billiards/pool. Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes main course and desert)

Come check us out! For further information if needed, Call the ‘Big SIR’ at 530-271-5679. More information about SIRs can be found at http://www.sirinc.org .

Child Loss Support Group

Anyone who has had a child die in their family is invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of The Compassionate Friends. The national nonprofit is a self help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are a parent, grandparent or adult sibling to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com . To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org .

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com . Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com . Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz .

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org .

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org .

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com .

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org .

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com .

