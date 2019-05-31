Club News, June 1, 2019

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Early Risers Toastmasters

Would you like to meet others with a broad spectrum of ideas and opinions in a positive environment? Are you new in the area and want to make professional contacts? Are you starting a new business or a new career? Do you want to run for office? At our last meeting, Karen Chileski was voted Best Speaker for her speech “The Call That Changed My Life.” Josh Bostic was Best Evaluator. Alan Falstreau was the Best Impromptu Speaker.

So come to a meeting! You’ll receive support and constructive comments to improve your presentations, no matter if you are a beginner or already a professional speaker. We meet every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. upstairs at Humpty Dumpty’s. Restaurant. First-time guests should arrive a few minutes early. You can always decline speaking opportunities. For more information, call 530-273-9777 or visit http://www.ToastmastersNevadaCounty.org.

Gold Country Community Services

Rich in springtime colors, the Friendship Wednesday birthday cake was a tempting treat, thanks to Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab. Our entire Congregate Lunch Cafe guests thoroughly enjoyed every bite! Next week’s new June menu features: beef Stroganoff, barbecue chicken, spinach lasagna, roast beef sandwich, and chicken Alfredo. Lunch is served promptly at noon on weekdays, and the donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Book ahead, and we’ll have a place set for you. Phone 530-273-4961. That’s the same number to phone for information about the important services, classes and activities we offer — as well as interesting volunteer opportunities. We always need more substitute volunteer Meals-on-Wheels drivers, and Charity can tell you how little time it takes to make a big difference to the homebound seniors we serve. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley — or visit us online at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Nevada County Republican Women Federated

Guest speaker at our June 19 luncheon meeting will be Jack Weir, President of the Contra Costa Taxpayers Association (CCTA). The meeting will be held at Casa Las Katarina’s Restaurant located at 10100 Alta Sierra Dr. in Grass Valley. The social hour starts at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at Noon. CCTA is a non-profit nonpartisan advocacy organization whose mission is to promote good government at affordable cost. The association also works tirelessly to bring fact-based information to voters in their ballot arguments. The association’s most recent project is the “Pension Tsunami,” identifying the unfunded public employee pension obligation. At our June meeting we will meet our 11th grade Americanism Essay Award winner and our 2019-20 scholarship winner, awarded annually to a graduating senior girl. Both winners attend Ghidotti Early College High School and will be reading their essays at the meeting. Our luncheon meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month, September through June, at Casa Las Katarina’s Restaurant. For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the June 19 luncheon please call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF please email us at NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.

Nevada County Travel Club

Wanderlust (n): “A strong desire or urge to travel and explore the world.” All of our members have wanderlust. Come join us to learn about all of our upcoming trips. Browse our travel table filled with colorful brochures and itineraries for all of our national and international trips. You may even find a great travel partner. Remember that transportation to and from the airport is included in the price of your trip. Convenient local pick up. No more trying to find an airport shuttle service that you realize is now out of business. Yes, that happened to me! We meet the second Wednesday of every month, 1 p.m., at the Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta Street, in Grass Valley. Give me a call and I will save you a seat at my table. Judi Foy, 530-432-3393.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following events. June 7: Redhawk; June 10: Picnic in the Park, Condon Park; June 19 – 20: The Illusionists/El Dorado; June 27: Oklahoma; June 28: Pizza meeting at Mountain Mike’s; July 5: Feather Falls; July 8: Potluck in the Park – Condon Park; July 12: Alcatraz; July 25: Guys & Dolls; July 26: Pizza Meeting at Mountain Mike’s; July 28: Strauss Festival; August 2: Boomtown August; 20/21: Tahoe Adventure. Upcoming trips: Sausalito, Virginia City. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Gold Country Welcome Club

Feel like you’re stuck in a rut? Want to meet some new and interesting people? If you’re single or a couple looking for new things to do the Gold Country Welcome Club might be just the ticket for you to meet new friends in any of the Activity Groups that we sponsor. Like to go to small dinner parties? We have a group for that. Like to go on short day trips? We have a group for that. Like to hike? We have a group for that and have many other interests covered in our nearly twenty Activity Groups. Dues are only $12 per year. Find out more about us at http://www.gcwelcome.com or leave us a message at 530-728-0808.

The Pine Tree Quilt Guild

We will hold our monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 4. For this month, we will be meeting at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Osborne Road in Grass Valley. The Speaker is Cyndy Brunz of Eugene, Oregon who will share her quilts in a trunk show and speak on scrappy quilting. A class featuring Cyndy’s ideas on color placement and flying geese blocks on point, in a quilt called “Geese Migration,” will be offered on June 5.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

Are you ready to handle your affairs if faced with the loss of a spouse or partner? Many women think they are prepared, because legal documents were established before a death occurred. Our June 26 program will be led by two members of the Newcomers Club who are recently widowed. Their experiences during this very difficult time of transition, after the loss of a spouse, motivated them to want to share what they have learned with the hope that other women will be better prepared. Discussion leaders will encourage input from others as well. Hand-outs will provide helpful tips for preparing and organizing before and after the loss of a loved one. If you are looking for some new interests to pursue, opportunities to socialize and become involved in supporting our community, we have something for you! We meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club for a luncheon and special program. Special interest groups meet at various times during the month and include Garden Club, Bridge Group, Yarn Art, Book Clubs, Cooking Clubs and Hand and Foot. A Movie Group and a Writer’s Group have recently been added. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954. Visit us online at http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

The League of Women Voters

We meet the second Saturday of each month with the exception of June, July and August. The meetings are held at Peace Lutheran Church at 828 W. Main St. Grass Valley. Doors open and refreshments served at 9:30, and the program starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call 530-265-0956

or email lwvwnc@gmail.com.

Grass Roots Genealogy Group

On June 5, the Grass Roots Genealogy Group (GRGG) will feature a presentation by member Susan Rogers on DNA Painter, an easy-to-use but powerful chromosome mapping tool for genealogists. Learn how this tool can help you identify specific DNA segments from specific ancestors. The live demonstration will use DNA test results from Susan’s relatives to show how she built her own profile that identified DNA segments from both Dutch and Scots-Irish ancestors from the early 1700’s.

This is our last meeting before a two-month summer break. GRGG is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. We meet on the first Wednesday of every month, September through June, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for our sign on the back left door. We welcome newcomers and beginners to genealogy and enjoy helping you break through those “brick walls” to find your ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.

Golden Empires Sams RV Club

Our next outings will be to Pioneer RV Park in Quincy in June and Pomo RV Park in Fort Bragg in July. Both are full. The next trip with current openings will be to Riverwalk RV Park in Fortuna, Calif. August 11 through 15. For more information and to sign up, contact either Ed at 530-265-0700, Tom at 530-432-3541 or check out our website at http://www.goldendempiresams.com. We look forward to camping with you at one of our future outings!

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills

We are a nonprofit service organization run by ambitious, hard-working women, devoted to improving the lives of women and children both locally and internationally. S.I.S.F. would like to thank those of you who supported and attended our 26th annual Garden Tour. Your support helps a greater cause by going directly to nonprofit organizations in our community. Despite the weather, we had a wonderful turn out this year. Many people were inspired and enthralled by the six differently designed gardens on this year’s tour, making it a success for all involved. Our Club meetings are held from 7 to 8 a.m. on every first, second and third Thursday of the month (September-June) at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley.

Our club is very excited to announce that we are looking for new members. We want you and your talents! We invite you to join us. For more information visit us at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, or visit our Facebook page.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jameson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Hwy. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club

Join us on June 8 for our monthly breakfast meeting. Please note, we are meeting the second Saturday in June. Mindy Oberne will be speaking to us about the free two-day health care clinic coming to Grass Valley in January by the United Way of Nevada County and California CareForce. Please join us in learning about this special event and how you can be a part of bringing healthcare services to over 1,000 of Nevada County’s underserved citizens. Check-in and socializing at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.

California Retired Teachers Association

Each year in May, CalRTA recognizes the classroom teachers in the public schools in Nevada County. This week, CalRTA members will visit the schools with a thank you gift for each teacher. Later this year members will visit a dozen schools with a $100 grant for a member of the staff. Both of these activities represent CalRTA’s continuing support of the public education system. In addition, the CalRTA Nevada division instituted a Peanut Butter Program 10 years ago. Members are asked to bring a jar of peanut butter to each meeting. Retired teachers make a difference. Retirement does not mean teachers are no longer active in the community and members continue with active roles in the community. Remember if you could read this, thank a teacher!

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

The Captain John Oldham Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

We presented award certificates for the 2019 Women’s Issues Essay Contest to Julie Barker, Honorable Mention; Cynthia Burgess Eberhardt, Second Place in State; and Joanne Sweeney, Honorable Mention. This national DAR committee was formed to heighten awareness of the complexity of issues facing today’s women in categories of health, career, and family.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gatherings. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd., Grass Valley, Ca 95949. Lodge phone numbers, 530-273-1070, if you have any questions. Email us at lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Native Daughters of the Golden West, Laurel Parlor No. 6

We recently celebrated 132 years with a luncheon at the Masonic Lodge in Nevada City. Member Jeanne Allgeier presented 75-year pins to Marille Hopkins of Nevada City, and Thelma Gates-Jackson of Grass Valley. They both spoke briefly of their years as a member. These ladies have been very dedicated and active all these years of service. One of our members, Betty Gannon, is a 79-year member. Laurel Parlor No. 6 is responsible for dedicating many notable historic landmarks in Nevada City, North San Juan and French Corral area with bronze markers in stone monuments. Please consider joining our organization. We are a fraternal and patriotic organization founded on the principals of “Love of Home,” “Devotion to the Flag,” “Veneration of the pioneers,” and “Faith in the Existence of God.” Individuals 16 years of age and older who where born in California are welcome to call 800-994-NDGW. We are also on Facebook. Laurel Parlor No.6 meets the third Wednesday each month at the Nevada City Masonic Lodge.

Grass Valley’s Chicago Park Garden Club

We warmly welcome nonmembers and especially gardeners new to the Grass Valley area. Light refreshments served. We meet at the Peardale-Chicago Park Firehouse Community Room, 15057 Highway 174, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-272-7708.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

We are excited to present The White Barn Project again this year. This free clothing exchange benefiting 4-H and FFA families will again be present at the fair. Our distribution days will be Friday, July 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Families may drop off white pants, shirts, boots, belts, scarves, and ties they no longer need and get pants, shirts, belts, boots and jackets they may need. Donations may also be made at the following collection locations: Hay Barn, Alta Sierra Lifestyle Team Real Estate, Riebe’s, Great Clips Brunswick, Simply Country Grass Valley, True Value Fence Supply, Penn Valley. The Dress A Girl project is continuing and with the help of the community, we have been able to send 1,300 dresses to girls in Africa and Asia. If you are interested in changing the lives of women and children, visit our website at http://www.sigv.org and join our organization.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia to help provide proven techniques to care, connection and understanding. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Caring for a loved one with memory loss can be challenging and difficult, but with support and the care of others who are going through similar experiences, it can become easier. At Cascades of Grass Valley, we want to provide an environment that fosters engagement and connection and welcome you to join our Dementia Support Group. Take some time to rest and recharge with others who understand your journey, ask questions, share your story, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss. Meetings are free and open to the public. Please call Brianna Phillips or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.

Gold Country Yacht Club

We will be having our monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Our “off season” meetings are held at Trail Blazers Pizza and Grill in Alta Sierra. Please join us at 1800 hours for dinner and salty stories, the Commodores bell rings at 1900 to begin the meeting. The club has a busy season coming up; we will be hosting No Motor Day, Youth Sailing Classes, the GO FOR THE GOLD REGATTA, raft ups and races. Anyone interested in the club, sailing, or our events is invited to come to our monthly meeting (with or without a boat). Questions; see our website at http://www.GCYC.net.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB + and their allies, and another for transgender people and their allies. Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. We meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone’s confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary has been in existence for many years. It first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary provides many services for the Center. Catholic Services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week with different ministers from the community. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes tray favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room. The Auxiliary hosts a Mothers Day Tea for the female residents and a Fathers Day Pizza Party for the male residents. The Auxiliary assists with the dressing and grooming for the Senior Ball. This is a formal ball held for the residents every April. A live band and appetizers are provided. The Auxiliary hosts an Ice Cream Social with live music provided every June and provides pies for the residents, and a Family Thanksgiving Dinner, usually held the Thursday before Thanksgiving for residents and their families. In December the Auxiliary provides homemade cookies, tissue, calendars and a small gift for the residents. The Auxiliary meets the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, at 10:30 a.m. in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact Membership Chairman, Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All Federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group. We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions are announcing the annual Student Speaker Contest that will get underway towards the end of January, 2019. This year, the topic is “Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?” Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gra-Neva A’s Model A Ford Club

Do you own a Ford Model A automobile that is languishing in your garage, all ready to motor, but with no place to go? Does it need a little mechanical help? If so, you are missing out on a lot of fun and camaraderie by not considering membership in our local club. Our snappy vintage Ford Model A automobiles were built between the years of 1928 to 1931. They still are chugging along, capturing admiring attention and smiles. Members enjoy touring along our area’s beautiful back roads to interesting destinations and importantly, they also learn how to maintain the cars. Our chapter is an active one involved with parades, meets, technical sessions, various social events, as well as driving tours. Ownership of a Model A Ford is not a requirement for membership, just an interest in the Model A and its era. We invite you to attend our monthly meeting to meet our friendly and helpful members, and consider joining us for our activities and good times. We meet at 7 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club, 518 Hwy. #49, on the fourth Thursday of each month. For questions or information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Jewel Heart NorCal Study Group.

We are currently focusing on Gelek Rimpoche’s book “SEM: Exploring the Nature of the Mind.” Topics will include Taming Your Mind, The Mind’s Capacity, Basis for Liberation, and Continuation of Consciousness, to name a few. Often, we find ourselves tossed by waves of thoughts and feelings that seem out of our control. This fascinating study will show us how our mind actually works and how we can use our mind in our own service to make ourselves happier and gain true freedom. We will see how this helps us and those around us to become more fulfilled and know our true purpose. All are welcome! These courses are offered free of charge (donations accepted) and are open to the public. Although they are based on Buddhist principles, it is not necessary to be Buddhist to benefit from these principles and to enjoy our exploration of these topics together. Our meetings generally begin with a group meditation, study and discussion of the materials, and end with a short meditation. We meet from 10:20 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 322 S. School Street, Grass Valley. For more information call Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

We are celebrating our 70th year, making it the longest continuous square dance club in California! Discover a great dance experience with modern music, casual attire, fun, laughter, and fitness all as easy as walking! Questions? Call Laura at 530-432-8571 or email Barbara – basindorf@yahoo.com.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. For information call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Banner Community Guild

Our Second Saturday Flea Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. year round on the second Saturday of each month at 12629 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley, one mile past the fairgrounds. This 50 year old market welcomes all vendors. Spaces cost $10. Questions? Please phone 530-273-1962 or 530-273-8747. We hope to see you!

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR’s (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member’s interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR’s can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.