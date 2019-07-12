Club News, July 13, 2019

The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit http://www.TheUnion.com, scroll down to the bottom and click on “announcements.”

Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club

Join us on the first Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. on August 3 for the Democratic Women’s Club monthly breakfast meeting. Amanda Wilcox will be speaking with us about her work on the Brady Campaign and gun safely legislation. Join us and learn what’s happening in and how we can get involved as individuals. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.

Native Daughters of the Golden West, Manzanita Parlor #29

We are pleased to announce the upcoming installation of officers and the initiation of two new members with refreshments to follow on July 16. Odd Fellows Hall, 113 Church Street, Grass Valley. All members and guests are welcome to attend. For further information, please call 530-346-8280.

Banner Community Guild

We are dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for our community, regenerative farms, local economy, cultural diversity, education, the arts, and a variety of charitable causes. Membership in the Guild is open to women and men, people of color and people of diverse beliefs. We are an organization that listens intently to the myriad of voices in our community in order to nurture an organization that is inviting to all.

Our motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors.”

Monthly meetings are held at the Guild Hall at 12629 McCourtney Rd in Grass Valley on the third Thursday of every month with a potluck at 5:30 and meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and membership is encouraged. For membership information, rental of the Guild Hall including two large rooms and a completely equipped kitchen. For upcoming events and more, go to http://www.bannerguild.org.

A Flea Market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor sites are available for $10 – no reservation required. For more info about the Flea Market call 530-277-4310. Coming soon: a Tool Lending Library! Stay tuned about this and other additional developments at the Banner Guild.

Gold Country Community Services

Magical music by guitarist George Souza was our Friendship Wednesday entertainment, following a delicious, homemade meal in our Congregate Lunch Cafe. Next week’s menu features coq au vin, tuna salad in pita pocket, pulled pork slider, chef salad, and spinach lasagna. Join us Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The suggested donation is just $3 per meal for seniors 60 and over. Reservations and early arrival are highly recommended, especially on Wednesdays when we feature outstanding entertainment. With summer vacations, we are looking for new substitute volunteer drivers to deliver meals to local homebound seniors. It doesn’t take much time; yet your participation would make a huge difference. Phone 530-273-4961, and ask to speak with Charity. That’s the same number to call for lunchtime reservations – and information about the services, classes, and activities we offer. GCCS is located in the Nevada City Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley – or you can visit us online at http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Business & Professional Women of Nevada County

We meet the third Wednesday of the month at Trolley Junction at the Northern Queen, 400 Railroad Ave., Nevada City, for a dinner meeting with program. Our mission is to support and promote equity for women. We offer Encouragement Awards and Academic Scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities.

This month our program “Share Your Passion” on Wednesday, July 17 will feature our members sharing what they are passionate about in their lives. All attendees must pre-pay. Social/networking 5:30, dinner 6 p.m. Cost is $22.50 per person for dinner of $5 for program only. Deadline for reservations is 5 p.m. on July 14. Guests and newcomers are welcome. To reserve please visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org. For more information call Mary at 530-346-7192.

Golden Empire Sams RV Club

Our next two outings are right around the corner. On August 11-15, we will be going to Riverwalk RV Park, 2189 Riverwalk Dr., Fortuna, Calif. Stroll the banks of the Eel River or visit the Giant Redwood Trees nearby. For more information call Ed at 707-350-1968 or Tom at 530-575-0054. September 8-12 we will be going to the beautiful Carson Valley Inn in Minden, Nev. For information and to reserve a space contact Tim at 530-346-2365. For additional information on both outings check out our website at: http://goldenempiresams.org. We would love to have you join us!

The Gold Country Yacht Club

We will be having our monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, July 10. The meeting will be held in the GCYC pavilion on lovely Scotts Flat Lake. Please, join us for a barbecue at 1800, bring your own grill favorite and something to share. The Commodores bell rings at 1900 to begin the meeting. All salts with or without a boat are welcome. Questions; see our website at http://www.GCYC.net.

Gold Country Welcome Club

The newest Activity Group of the Gold Country Welcome Club is up and running. They are up to 40 members and are welcoming more. A group for “Solos” to mingle, includes single people and couples whose spouse or partner is not available or interested in a particular activity. Meet approximately once a month for various activities such as hiking, meeting at a local restaurant, going to the theater, wine tasting, having a potluck, etc. Please contact Cyndy Hutchinson at cmhutch29@yahoo.com for more information.

SIRs (Sons in Retirement Branch 55 Grass Valley-Nevada City)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities. Activities are base on members interest; wine testing, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL ages that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c) 4 nonprofit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the third Tuesday of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host) located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Come early for happy hour and billiards/pool. Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes main course and desert)

Come check us out! For further information if needed, Call the ‘Big SIR’ at 530-271-5679. More information about SIRs can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

Nevada County Historical Society

Ever hear of the The Great Noachian Flood of 1862? Also Known as the Ark Flood? Presenter Laurent (Larry) Clark will be sharing about winter floods rampage down the rivers on the west side of the Sierra into the Central Valley, inundating Sacramento, Marysville and other Towns, Leaving Death and Destruction in their Wake. Larry will be speaking to the Chinese Tragedy, The Effects of Hydraulic Mining, Bret Harte at Red Dog, Steamboats in the Pasture, Leland Stanford’s Rowboat, Cattle on the Indian Mounds, and A Town Gone. Mr. Clark is a retired California State Park Ranger and former Supervising Ranger south Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. Event will be at 7 p.m. on July 25 at The Sierra Presbyterian Church located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. Admission is free and open to the public. This event lasts one hour and is followed by free refreshments. The Nevada County For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or President@NevadaCountyHistory.org.

The Roadrunners Travel Club

We would like to invite you to join us on the following events: July 25: Guys & Dolls; July 26: Pizza Meeting at Mountain Mike’s; July 28: Strauss Festival; August 2: Boomtown; Aug. 12, potluck at Vet’s Building; August 20-21: Tahoe Adventure; Sept. 6, Silver Legacy; Sept. 11: Sausalito; Sept. 21: Virginia City; Sept. 27: Pizza meeting at Mountain Mike’s; Oct. 4, Colusa Casino; Oct. 8, Sierra Nevada Brewery; Oct. 16-18: Asilomar; Nov. 8: Golden Gate Fields. Upcoming trip: West Coast Cruise. For reservations and further information contact Hallie Bubier at 530-272-5467 or Donna Ballard at 530-272-6516.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley

Although we do not meet in the summer, the club is busy with two projects. We will be hosting distribution days on July 19 (3 to 7 p.m.) and July 20 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Ponderosa Hall for our White Barn Project, a free clothing exchange for FFA and 4-H families. In August, we will be serving you Chicken Rice Bowls at the end of Treat Street at the fair, as we raise money to help women and children in Nevada County. In addition this year, we will also be staffing the White Barn Project Booth in the Ag area. If you are interested in helping women and children while having fun and being with interesting people, consider becoming a part of our club. For more information, see our website, http://www.sigv.org.

The Nevada County Amateur Radio Club

Non-ham members as well as persons interested in becoming ham radio operators or learning more about ham radio are welcome to attend. More information may be found at http://www.NCARC.org.

Knights of Columbus

The 21st Annual Fr. Phelan Golf Classic, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, will be at the Alta Sierra Golf Course on July 27 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. We are now accepting registrations for this fun event, which will benefit Mt. St. Mary’s Academy and Paradise Camp Fire Victims. There is still time to become a diamond ($1,000), gold ($500) or silver ($250) sponsor or a Friend of Fr. Phelan ($100). All you need to do is contact Tom Jacobs at tomjacobs7879@gmail.com. If you would like to golf, donate a silent auction item or raffle prize, please contact Sarah Mabry at smabry2007@yahoo.com . The cost to golf is $125, which includes lunch, golf and dinner. Dinner only is $35. All proceeds from this event go to the two worthy beneficiaries. Thanks to our generous sponsors and past golfers.

Nevada County Travel Club

“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page.” — Saint Augustine

Ten of our members are just returning from a cruise on the Lower Danube. Can’t wait to hear from them. Our monthly meeting was on July 10 at the Abundant Life Community Church, 10795 Alta Street in Grass Valley. Our guest speaker was from one of our travel companies, Premium World Travel. She presented a video showing highlighting upcoming trips for 2019-2020. Yes, it’s time to start booking trips for 2020. Remember, when you travel with our club, airfare is included , along with transportation to and from the airport. The exception to this is the October 2020 Columbia and Snake River Cruise. However, our resident travel agent will be happy to arrange for air and airport transfers. So join me at our monthly meeting. Call me, Judy Foy, and I will save you a seat at my table. For more information, call 530-432-3393.

Newcomers Club of Nevada County

We welcome all those ladies who are new to our area, or have been here many years. If you are looking for some new interests to pursue, opportunities to socialize and become involved in supporting our community, we have something for you! We usually meet on the 4th Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club for a luncheon and special program. Luncheons and programs are suspended for July and August and will resume in September. Watch for updates on fall events including the October auction that benefits our Christmas Families Project! Special interest groups meet at various times during the month and include Garden Club, Bridge Group, Yarn Art, Book Clubs, Cooking Clubs and Hand and Foot. A Movie Group and a Writer’s Group were added this year. For more information call Ann at 530-432-9954. Visit us at http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.

Child Loss Support Group

Anyone who has had a child die in their family is invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of The Compassionate Friends. The national nonprofit is a self help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are a parent, grandparent or adult sibling to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com. To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org.

The League of Women Voters

We meet the second Saturday of each month with the exception of June, July and August. The meetings are held at Peace Lutheran Church at 828 W. Main St. Grass Valley. Doors open and refreshments served at 9:30, and the program starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call 530-265-0956

or email lwvwnc@gmail.com.

The Craft Guild of Nevada County

Join crafters interested in sharing their crafts with others in selling handmade items locally. Meetings are at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month except for Feb., April, June, July and December. We meet at the Earle Jameson Education Building at 112 Nevada City Hwy. Check out our blog at http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.blogspot.com.

California Retired Teachers Association

Each year in May, CalRTA recognizes the classroom teachers in the public schools in Nevada County. CalRTA members visited the schools with a thank you gift for each teacher. Later this year members will visit a dozen schools with a $100 grant for a member of the staff. Both of these activities represent CalRTA’s continuing support of the public education system. In addition, the CalRTA Nevada division instituted a Peanut Butter Program 10 years ago. Members are asked to bring a jar of peanut butter to each meeting. Retired teachers make a difference. Retirement does not mean teachers are no longer active in the community and members continue with active roles in the community. Remember if you could read this, thank a teacher!

The Captain John Oldham Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

We presented award certificates for the 2019 Women’s Issues Essay Contest to Julie Barker, Honorable Mention; Cynthia Burgess Eberhardt, Second Place in State; and Joanne Sweeney, Honorable Mention. This national DAR committee was formed to heighten awareness of the complexity of issues facing today’s women in categories of health, career, and family.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217

We are an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing our community closer together and celebrating life. We are for children in need from throughout the world at Mooseheart Child City and School, just west of Chicago. We provide for seniors at Moosehaven, our 72-acre retirement community in Orange Park, Florida along the St. Johns River. We provide over $90 million worth of community service activities annually throughout the USA. We have fun doing so and develop life-long bonds. We will have birthday celebrations, and dinners on some Saturdays, as well as our monthly Monday and Wednesday, Thursday, night dinners, and our great Friday night dinner specials with karaoke after dinner; Check our website, and calendar. We also have a place for clubs and social gatherings. Please come join us as a guest. We are located at Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Allison Rd., Grass Valley, Ca 95949. Lodge phone numbers, 530-273-1070, if you have any questions. Email us at lodge2217@mooseunits.org.

Native Daughters of the Golden West, Laurel Parlor No. 6

We recently celebrated 132 years with a luncheon at the Masonic Lodge in Nevada City. Member Jeanne Allgeier presented 75-year pins to Marille Hopkins of Nevada City, and Thelma Gates-Jackson of Grass Valley. They both spoke briefly of their years as a member. These ladies have been very dedicated and active all these years of service. One of our members, Betty Gannon, is a 79-year member. Laurel Parlor No. 6 is responsible for dedicating many notable historic landmarks in Nevada City, North San Juan and French Corral area with bronze markers in stone monuments. Please consider joining our organization. We are a fraternal and patriotic organization founded on the principals of “Love of Home,” “Devotion to the Flag,” “Veneration of the pioneers,” and “Faith in the Existence of God.” Individuals 16 years of age and older who where born in California are welcome to call 800-994-NDGW. We are also on Facebook. Laurel Parlor No.6 meets the third Wednesday each month at the Nevada City Masonic Lodge.

Grass Valley’s Chicago Park Garden Club

We warmly welcome nonmembers and especially gardeners new to the Grass Valley area. Light refreshments served. We meet at the Peardale-Chicago Park Firehouse Community Room, 15057 Highway 174, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-272-7708.

Dementia Support Group

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia to help provide proven techniques to care, connection and understanding. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Caring for a loved one with memory loss can be challenging and difficult, but with support and the care of others who are going through similar experiences, it can become easier. At Cascades of Grass Valley, we want to provide an environment that fosters engagement and connection and welcome you to join our Dementia Support Group. Take some time to rest and recharge with others who understand your journey, ask questions, share your story, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss. Meetings are free and open to the public. Please call Brianna Phillips or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.

PFLAG

We offer two support groups every month. There is one group for LGB + and their allies, and another for transgender people and their allies. Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and the meetings usually run until 8 p.m. We meet at the Unitarian/Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. We pledge to protect everyone’s confidentiality. This is a safe place to share. If you would like more information, please call 530-798-5367.

Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Auxiliary

We are in need of more members. The Auxiliary has been in existence for many years. It first started at the County Hospital in Nevada City and came to Grass Valley Convalescent Hospital with the first administrator when the County Hospital closed and Golden Empire opened. The Auxiliary provides many services for the Center. Catholic Services are offered every week, ceramics are made every week by both members for sale and residents, as therapy. Non-denominal chapel services are provided every week with different ministers from the community. Visitation is done by members and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes tray favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room. The Auxiliary hosts a Mothers Day Tea for the female residents and a Fathers Day Pizza Party for the male residents and many more activities. The Auxiliary meets the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, at 10:30 a.m. in the dining room of the Center. If you are interested in joining this group you can contact Membership Chairman, Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084 for more information and a membership application.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Grass Valley Chapter 1335

All Federal employees and retirees and their spouses are invited to join NARFE. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization founded 97 years ago to protect the earned benefits of federal employees and retirees. Members meet the second Thursday each month at Margarita’s restaurant on Plaza Drive in the Glenbrook Basin, except for July and August. Local chapter meetings serve as an opportunity for federal employees and retirees to socialize, receive timely updates on policy actions affecting the federal community, and hear programs of general interest or of value to members. Reservations for lunch are not required. For more information on the luncheon or program, please call chapter president Larry Kinkor at 530-265-6477.

American Contract Bridge League Duplicate Bridge Games

Come join the friendly folks who play duplicate bridge. We have games every week – Mon., Tues. Wed. and Fri. at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley (for info call Bruce at 530-477-9586 and for partnerships on Mon. email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Thursdays at Eskaton in Grass Valley (Harvey, 530-477-5107) and Mon. and Wed. at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley (Jim, 530-432-5593). If you need any other information or you are interested in learning how to play bridge, you can contact Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586. For information and a class concerning the “duplicate game,” email Bill Jones at bill8jones@yahoo.com. Our games are not only competitive and sanctioned ACBL games, but we always serve delicious coffee/tea and refreshments.

Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous?

S.L.A.A., is a fellowship based on the 12 step program of Alcoholics Anonymous. This self-help fellowship is open to people of any age or sexual preference. Members include those who suffer from a compulsive need for sex, those with a desperate attachment to one person, and those who have a compulsive need to avoid sexual or emotional attachments. What all members have in common is an obsessive/compulsive pattern, either sexual or emotional (or both), in which relationships or activities have become increasingly destructive to all areas of their lives – career, family, and sense of self-respect. Meetings are open to any person who believes he or she has this problem and wants to find help in recovering. More information, including Nevada County meetings, may be had by calling the phone number for the Sacramento Regional Information number – 916-552-1442, or by going to the S.L.A.A.’s international website: https://slaafws.org/ (S.L.A.A. Fellowship Wide Services).

Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association

You do not have to be a grape grower or winemaker to join our group. We have fascinating speakers at our meetings discussing subjects like vineyard management, wine making or critiquing wine, We have a summer picnic, a holiday party every year and fund an educational scholarship to a local student. For more information about SWGGA visit http://swgga.com.

The Tapestry Network of Nevada County

We have just celebrated our 7th anniversary in Nevada County. This Christian business networking chapter serves Nevada County’s local nonprofits while promoting each other in business. Part of our recent growth is the expansion, adding a Christian Bookstore in our downtown Grass Valley location. Their store includes Christian jewelry as well as books from local authors. The organization showcases authors as guest speakers and will have book signings along with the regular book sales of office hours Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our monthly fundraisers normally take place on the second Thursday of each month. The Tapestry Network is open to all women in the marketplace. Details may be found on their Facebook page: The Tapestry Network of Nevada County – BAM. Or email melisa@m3mall.biz.

Nordic Skiers of Nevada County

We promote back-country skiing and snowshoeing for its members and the community. The club sponsors trips and monthly club meetings the first Thursday of every winter month. The general public is welcome to attend meetings and may join at club meetings. The club web site is http://www.nordic-skiers.org.

Lions Clubs in Nevada County

California Lions are announcing the annual Student Speaker Contest that will get underway towards the end of January, 2019. This year, the topic is “Freedom of the Press, What Does it Mean?” Students compete first at the local club level and the winners of each of the club contests advance to zone and region levels working their way up to the state competition where the total scholarship monies offered to the ultimate winner amounts to $21,500. There are three local clubs offering the contest, Grass Valley Host Lions Club, Nevada City Lions Club and Higgins Diggins Lions Club. We encourage students at our local high schools or private schools in the area as well as home schooled students to compete. For more information regarding the contests, contact Donner Region Chair Diana Beer at 530-477-0134.

Over Eaters Anonymous

OA is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive overeating. We welcome everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for membership: we are self-supporting though our own contributions. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organizations, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine: we take no position on outside issues. Our primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors and to carry the message of recovery through the twelve Steps of OA to those who still suffer. If you think you are one us of please join us at the following meetings. We meet at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada St. in Nevada City. Also at 5 p.m. on Fridays at BriarPatch Co-op, 290 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information please visit http://www.sacvalleyoa.org http://www.oa.org.

The Gold Country Miniature Society

We enjoy making doll houses and doll house accessories. We build miniatures in all scales and have a variety of interesting projects throughout the year. We meet at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and new members are welcome. There are three other miniature clubs in the area which get together on different days. Those interested in this fun hobby can email Barbara at bathca@gmail.com or Pat at pat@beachesbeaches.com.

Senior Social Singles

We are a group of congenial single people in western Nevada County and nearby areas. We get together several times a month for activities such as social hours before local restaurant dining, potlucks, picnics, game nights, movies, dancing, hikes, and other outings. We are a social club whose purpose is to find people with like interests and form good friendships. Membership is open to single, widowed, divorced, or legally separated persons. For more information call Virginia at 530-477-8969.

Gra-Neva A’s Model A Ford Club

Do you own a Ford Model A automobile that is languishing in your garage, all ready to motor, but with no place to go? Does it need a little mechanical help? If so, you are missing out on a lot of fun and camaraderie by not considering membership in our local club. Our snappy vintage Ford Model A automobiles were built between the years of 1928 to 1931. They still are chugging along, capturing admiring attention and smiles. Members enjoy touring along our area’s beautiful back roads to interesting destinations and importantly, they also learn how to maintain the cars. Our chapter is an active one involved with parades, meets, technical sessions, various social events, as well as driving tours. Ownership of a Model A Ford is not a requirement for membership, just an interest in the Model A and its era. We invite you to attend our monthly meeting to meet our friendly and helpful members, and consider joining us for our activities and good times. We meet at 7 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club, 518 Hwy. #49, on the fourth Thursday of each month. For questions or information, call 530-274-7079, or browse our website at http://www.granevaas.com.

Retired Employees Association (RPEA)

We are a statewide, non-profit association of retirees who are members of CALPERS, which includes current or retired employees of public and state agencies, and classified schools. RPEA members and prospective members are welcome to attend our monthly lunch and business meetings that include programs of interest to our Nevada County Chapter members. Our meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, followed by a guest speaker. We meet at noon at Casa Las Katarinas, just off Alta Sierra Drive, one-tenth of a mile off State Hwy. 49. Interested retirees can call Tess Andrews at 530-271-1188, Mary Ann Trygg at 530-273-2488; or email rpea.chapter.78@gmail.com, to make a lunch reservation. Retired or near-retirement public employees are welcome to stop by and see what RPEA has to offer, and maybe see a few old friends!

Jewel Heart NorCal Study Group.

We are currently focusing on Gelek Rimpoche’s book “SEM: Exploring the Nature of the Mind.” Topics will include Taming Your Mind, The Mind’s Capacity, Basis for Liberation, and Continuation of Consciousness, to name a few. Often, we find ourselves tossed by waves of thoughts and feelings that seem out of our control. This fascinating study will show us how our mind actually works and how we can use our mind in our own service to make ourselves happier and gain true freedom. We will see how this helps us and those around us to become more fulfilled and know our true purpose. All are welcome! These courses are offered free of charge (donations accepted) and are open to the public. Although they are based on Buddhist principles, it is not necessary to be Buddhist to benefit from these principles and to enjoy our exploration of these topics together. Our meetings generally begin with a group meditation, study and discussion of the materials, and end with a short meditation. We meet from 10:20 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 322 S. School Street, Grass Valley. For more information call Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous

The High Nooners chapter of Gamblers Anonymous meets from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. in Nevada City. Thousands of people who have created problems due to excessive gambling have found the strength to quit by joining Gamblers Anonymous (G.A.). If gambling is destroying you or someone you care about, call 775-430-2771. There is no charge to belong to G.A.

Goldancers Square Dance Club

We are celebrating our 70th year, making it the longest continuous square dance club in California! Discover a great dance experience with modern music, casual attire, fun, laughter, and fitness all as easy as walking! Questions? Call Laura at 530-432-8571 or email Barbara – basindorf@yahoo.com.

Penn Valley Toastmasters

We hold our meeting on Thursday evenings, in the ReMax center, 10126 Commercial Ave (near Player’s Pizza), from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Summer Brown was last week’s Toastmaster for the evening. It was her first time hosting the evening. Toastmaster not only helps improve your speaking skills, Toastmaster learning platform also assists in the development of one’s leadership skills. Stop by and enjoy an evening of both prepared and extemporaneous speeches.

The Gold Country Italian American Club

Join us for lunch every third Tuesday of the month. We need at Alta Sierra Country Club at noon. Join us for great food and companionship. For information call Don at 530-271-7491.

Sons In Retirement Branch 124 Alta Sierra

Men, looking for something to do in retirement? Not excited about becoming a greeter at that big box store? Want to meet new friends, try new things, retry old things and have fun? Come join us for lunch and an interesting speaker. We are SIR (Sons in Retirement) a group of retired Gents who get together for fun and companionship. We are golfers and bowlers, wine tasters and food lovers. We like to try new things and have new experiences. We meet at the Alta Sierra Country Club on the first Tuesday of every month. Social hour starts at 11 a.m. and lunch is begins at noon. Contact Dave Gates at 530-333-5975.

United Nations Association, USA Golden Empire Chapter

Our chapter presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.

Nevada City Inner Wheel Club

Our clubs are all over the country as well as all over the world. First club founded in England in 1924. We are on e of the largest women’s service clubs in the world. Our District 519 has about 10 different clubs mostly in and around Sacramento. We meet about five times a year. This year District 519 held their Annual Founders Day Luncheon celebrating 94 years in existence. Our guest speakers were ladies from “Canine Companions for Independence.” They spoke about their organization and how they helped the disabled. They brought three gold labs and an 8 week old black lab. An older lady who was wheelchair bound demonstrated many things her dog could do for her and all with one word commands. Our club meets once a month for a meeting and lunch. Information about our club call Carole at 530-265-6989.

Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County

Our group advocates for human rights, equality and justice for all in Palestine and Israel. Our mission is to educate ourselves and others about the situation in Palestine/Israel, and to work in solidarity with others to encourage a nonviolent solution to the conflict. PIWG is a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights and of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights; we support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns undertaken by those organizations. We also support financially two humanitarian aid projects for children in Gaza. For information and directions to the meeting, please call 530-362-7007 or 941-735-8865.

Diabetes Support Group

Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy is offering a free diabetes support group for people with diabetes and those who care for them from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays at their office, located at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For information please call 530-615-4155.

Gold Country Stamp Club

Is grandpa’s old stamp collection in the attic gathering dust? Bring it in and we will help you sort the trash from the treasure, the gems from the junk, the extraordinary from the … well you get the idea. If you are considering selling these family treasures, for say some new transportation, we could help you decide if you’ll be browsing for a beamer or haggling over pre-owned sneakers. On the other hand, maybe you would rather pick up where grandpa left off and fill in some of those blank spaces. We can help with that too! We’re Gold Country Stamp Club and we meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Eskaton Recreation Center at 645 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 530-477-0108.

Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss

An ongoing support group, “Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss,” meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Eskaton Village. The group is facilitated by Barbara Larsen, the creator and author of Movement with Meaning. Larson has been working in the field of dementia care for 30 years and is the chair and founding member of the Elder-Care Providers’ Coalition of Nevada County. Meetings include tips on how to communicate effectively with a loved one or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Information on local resources is also available.

Thursday Bingo

Come join us for a fun filled evening of Bingo at the Grass Valley Elks No. 538, 109 School St., Grass Valley. Food available in kitchen at 5 p.m. Help yourself to free coffee. Bingo starts at

6:30 p.m. For more information 530-273-9228.

Grass Valley Daughters of the Nile, Chapt. 4

We are an international fraternal organization for women 18 years or older, who are related by birth or marriage to Shriner, Master Mason or Daughter of the Nile, or is a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls; or who was a patient, with or without Shrine or Masonic relationship, at a Shriners Hospital for Children. Founded in Seattle in 1913, members total 25,000 in 136 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Hospital for Children. We meet at 11:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month at the Madison Masonic Temple for fellowship followed by a bring-your-own lunch at noon. For more information on membership, contact Jeanne Allgeier at 530-273-8359. We welcome new members with open arms.

Food Addicts in Recovery

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free twelve step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Room 204, in Auburn. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 530-885-4292, or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree.

Roamin’ Angels Car Club

Established in 1962, the Roamin’ Angels Car Club is an icon both within the hobby and the community. We are dedicated to promoting the preservation of classic, vintage and historic vehicles but with the recent changes to our bylaws you no longer have to own a pre-1973 American made classic to belong to our club. We meet at 7 a.m. every Friday at Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley, across from B & C Hardware in the Fowler Center. We also meet at 5 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Grass Valley Round Table Pizza next to Staples. A love of old cars and having fun is all you need to join the Roamin’ Angels. New friends, lots of car talk, day trips, mystery tours, progressive dinners, and our annual Cruisin’ the Pines Car Show are just some of the adventures that await you. Want to help our community? We have held our Annual Christmas Toy Drive for over 25 years and our Scholarship/Education Program has provided financial assistance to our local youth for close to 20 years. Come on down and find out more about one of the oldest and largest Car Clubs in Northern California. Visit our website at http://www.Roaminangels.com.

The Nevada County Healing Through Loss and Grief Support Group

We meet at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, whether current or from the past, is welcome. There is no charge to participate, but members join only several times a year. For more information, visit http://www.LossAndGrief.org.

High Sierra Corvette Club

Corvette owners, if you are interested in Corvette runs, social events, food, laugher, racing events, and all around car club fun, then High Sierra Corvette Club has something to offer you. Our club meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday at Apple Alley Cafe, located at the Brunswick “Y” — Colfax Highway. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Arrive early for social hour or if you want to eat before the meeting. All Corvette enthusiasts are invited to attend our meetings and see what we are all about! For more information, please visit http://www.highsierracorvettes.org or call Hank Bradanini at 530-273-1285.

Alienated Grandparents Anonymous

Do you feel alienated from your grandchildren? You are not alone. Please consider joining our support group at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you to see you at future meetings to:

• Be encouraged.

• Learn more about AGA Nevada County California and AGA International mission and goals.

• Establish regular meetings and event(s) schedule.

Please invite anyone you know that is experiencing alienation or estrangement from their grandchildren to this meeting.

Knowledge is power. Understanding the complexities of alienation helps grandparents.

We focus on the struggle so many loving grandparents have in trying to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. AGA offers strategies for repairing, rebuilding, and healing these relationships. AGA offers coping skills to help manage the devastating emotional pain of being disconnected from our grandchildren. You are not suffering alone.

AGA is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2011. It has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and 13 countries. For more information, visit http://www.aga-fl.org, email MyAGA.NevadaCounty@gmail.com or visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Alienated-Grandparents-Anonymous-Nevada-County-California-316925188659157.

Gather the Women of Nevada County

We are a global sisterhood that connects women through circles. We create safe spaces to share our true selves. Meeting in circles, we find our voices, claim our power, and celebrate self worth, leading to personal and planetary transformation. Some examples of our circles are drumming, organic culinary arts and feasting, practical well-being, women studies book circle and looking within for personal and spiritual growth. For more information, visit http://www.gatherthewomen.org or call Marceline at 530-615-4018.

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group

Peripheral neuropathy, a result of damage to the peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can be very painful and can also affect other areas of the body. For more information on the next meeting, call 530-268-1017.

Marijuana Anonymous

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Some of us have found marijuana controls our lives. Our dreams go up in smoke … Marijuana Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share experience, strength and hope with each other that we may solve our common problem and help others recover from marijuana addiction. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 106 at CORR, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Le Tip

We are a professional organization of men and women dedicated to the highest standards of exchange of business tips. The Gold Country lunch chapter meets at Kane’s on Wednesdays from 11:46 a.m. to 1:01 p.m. Call 530-263-6094 for more details.

Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC)

GCTC is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1981 to develop, maintain and protect non-motorized recreational trails in the Tahoe National Forest and the Sierra Foothills area for public use and enjoyment. Today, it is the Sierra’s largest community of active equestrians. GCTC hosts trail work days, horse camp outs, day rides, barbecues, the big ice cream social and Thanksgiving Holiday Feast. General meetings are on the second Tuesday of every other month at 7 p.m. and include fascinating speakers and presentations. New members and guests are welcome. For complete information and full calendar of events, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org.

SIR’s (Sons in Retirement Branch 55)

Renew old friendships and make new friends through our monthly luncheons and organized activities (some activities include spouses or significant other). Activities are base on member’s interests: wine tasting, bocce ball, pool, bowling, golf, fishing, and many more. We invite men of ALL AGES that are semi-retired or retired looking to meet new friends and participate in fun activities. We are a 501-(c)4 non-profit men’s organization that has been established for over 60 years. We meet for lunch the THIRD TUESDAY of every month at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge (non affiliated host), located at 15694 Allison Ranch Rd. Lunch is at noon. Stick around afterwards for billiards/pool! Come alone or bring a guest. Joining is free and there are no dues. Come join us, no reservation necessary. (Cost of lunch includes salad, main course and desert) Come check us out! For further information if needed. Email: sir55grassvalley@gmail.com or call Hershel Golden at 530-272-3378. More information about SIR’s can be found at http://www.sirinc.org.

American Chronic Pain Association

We meet monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.

The Nevada-Placer Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

We are devoted to creating an America free from gun violence, where all Americans are safe at home, at school, at work, at place of worship, and in our communities. We work to educate families about gun violence prevention and to help create and support public policy, legislation and regulations for sensible gun laws at the state and national levels. We seek to reduce firearm injury and death by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands. Contact bradynevadaplacer@gmail.com for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Unit 130

Last month, members traveled to Yountville to visit the largest veterans’ home in California, the Veterans’ Home of California, founded in 1884. After a tour of the buildings and grounds we met with the Poppy Production Team and learned about the Poppy Making program.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Chapt. 12

We meet at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Paulette’s Country Kitchen in Grass Valley. If you are a mother, adoptive mother, stepmother, foster mother, grandmother or legal guardian who has a son or daughter who is serving, or has been honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States, we invite you to join us. For information, visit http://www.sierranevadabsma.org or email bsmaca12@earthlink.net.

Nevada County Freethinkers

Reason and rationality in the foothills — we welcome freethinkers, humanists, atheists, skeptics, and anyone looking to make a connection with other like minded people in our community. During our meetings we discuss how we arrived at our worldview and the difficulties we may have with friends and family who have trouble understanding our views, we review and discuss articles and other media about our views, and generally just have an enjoyable time together. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/Nevada-County-Freethinkers.

The Marine Corps League, Gold Country Detachment of #885 of Nevada County

Calling all Marines! Join us for our meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley. Look for the Marine Corps’ flag and yellow footprints at the bottom of the stairs at the rear of the building. For more information, call Al Hernandez at 530-864-2480.

Evangeline Chapter no. 9, Order of The Eastern Star

We are one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world to which both men and women can belong. The Order has approximately one million members belonging to over 13,000 chapters world wide. The tenets of the Order are Fidelity, Constancy, Loyalty, Faith, and Love. Our members come from all Denominations. For information call George at 530-265-5310.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

For those interested in joining TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), our club meets at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Check-in is between 8 and 9:30 a.m. At the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome. Fore more information, call Norma Modder at 530-273-5292 or Marlene Briggs at 530-273-9145.