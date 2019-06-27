Classic movie series to screen “Picnic” in Auburn

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on July 6 with “Picnic” from 1955. Hunky “loser” William Holden stumbles into town, hoping for a job, a break and a chance. He unnerves everyone, including Rosalind Russell and Kim Novak. He stays just long enough to upset the rigid social mores of these 1950s townsfolk. “Picnic” will be shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next Silver Screen presentation, “New, Old Movie Marathon,” will be an all day event on July 13 and will include five different movies, all free.