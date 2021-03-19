 Cinderella Project prom gowns go snowboarding | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Cinderella Project prom gowns go snowboarding

Community Community |

Submitted by Sarah Gordon
On St. Patrick’s Day, members of the Nevada County Cinderella Project took their prom dresses to the slopes at Sugar Bowl for some snowboarding and skiing fun. The Cinderella Project, which provides special event clothing for those in need, is currently open by appointment only for donations or to those searching for a dress for a special occasion. In addition to a collection of prom dresses in every color and size, there are currently over 40 wedding dresses, bridesmaid and mother of the bride or groom dresses available. Check their Facebook page, “Nevada County Cinderella Project,” for photos of dresses. All proceeds of sales go to support the Cinderella Project. Call 530-268-5172 or email nccinderellaproject@gmail to arrange an appointment. All COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more