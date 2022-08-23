facebook tracking pixel Church women donate backpacks, supplies and more | TheUnion.com
Church women donate backpacks, supplies and more

Submitted by Carrie McDowall
The Peace Lutheran Church Women (PLCW) made sure that the children at their neighboring schools went back to school sporting new backpacks full of colorful, new school supplies. With the cost of everything soaring, PLCW knew its annual Project Backpack, held throughout the month of July, would mean even more to parents and their children. Initially donating $250, PLCW promoted the collection of funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for Margaret G. Scotten Primary and Lyman Gilmore Middle schools. Janet Peterson and Bev Warneke, the mission outreach officers for PLCW, coordinated the church’s effort to purchase these much-needed provisions. Collecting more than $725, Peterson and Warneke amassed quality backpacks and school supplies and delivered them in time to be distributed to parents registering their children before school started on Aug. 15. With their delivery, Peace asked the schools if there was any other way to help out. In their thank you note, Scotten told of another urgent need. Within days the church held a special collection and raised over $350 to purchase a Target gift card to purchase emergency clothing supplies for the nurse’s office. We love our schools! Peace Lutheran Church sends these donations with hope and prayers that the students will be safe and successful this school year. For more about Peace Lutheran Church and its service to the community, call 530-273-9631 or visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.
