Christmas book and food giveaway
The Story Club of Nevada County will hold a children’s book and food giveaway from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today (Christmas Eve) at the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17645 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. Community members are invited to come out and receive books, food or both at the giveaway. The Story Club has existed for over 10 years, promoting literacy and a love of reading. Over the years, the organization has held events at the Nevada County Fair and WorldFest.
