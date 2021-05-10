Christ Community Center’s fundraiser set for June 5
The Christ Community Center, located at 1081 E. Main St. in Grass Valley, is having a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 5. Items available for a donation include golf clubs, fine art, hydroponic supplies, books, CDs/DVDs and more. For additional information, call 530-205-7287. To learn more about The Christ Community Center visit their website at http://www.thechristcommunitycentergv.org.
