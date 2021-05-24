Christ Community Center fundraiser set for June 5
The Christ Community Center in Grass Valley, located at 1081 E. Main St., will host a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 5. Donated items will be for sale, such as golf clubs, fine art, hydroponic supplies, books, CDs, DVDs and more. For more information, call 530-205-7287. To learn more about the Christ Community Center, visit http://www.TheChristCommunityCentergv.org.
