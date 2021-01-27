Chapa-De Indian Health scholarship now accepting applications
Chapa-De Indian Health is excited to announce the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Applicants should be in or from Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento and El Dorado Counties in California. The winner is chosen by the Chapa-De Board of Directors each year.
The $1,000 annual scholarship is offered in recognition of long-time Chapa-De Board President April Moore. Moore dedicated her life to advancing American Indian people and served on the Chapa-De Board of Directors for 26 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of the heroes serving in the healthcare field. Especially those that work in underserved areas. One of Chapa-De’s healthcare heroes was April Moore. Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to offer the April Moore Memorial Scholarship in her honor.
Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 28. Winners are announced in May. The Chapa-De Board of Directors selects a new recipient each spring, applicants are encouraged to re-apply for each year they meet the qualifications.
To qualify, applicants must:
• Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0
• Be American Indian/Alaskan Native; for the purpose of this scholarship this is defined as being eligible for services at Indian Health Service (IHS) Clinics
• Plan to pursue vocational training or a college degree
• Have attended school in Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado Counties
• Submit all required application materials by Feb. 28
View the application for a full list of scholarship details and requirements: https://chapa-de.org/download-forms/.
Source: Chapa-De Indian Health
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Chapa-De Indian Health scholarship now accepting applications
Chapa-De Indian Health is excited to announce the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend…