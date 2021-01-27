Chapa-De Indian Health scholarship now accepting applications

Chapa-De Indian Health is excited to announce the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Applicants should be in or from Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento and El Dorado Counties in California. The winner is chosen by the Chapa-De Board of Directors each year.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is offered in recognition of long-time Chapa-De Board President April Moore. Moore dedicated her life to advancing American Indian people and served on the Chapa-De Board of Directors for 26 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of the heroes serving in the healthcare field. Especially those that work in underserved areas. One of Chapa-De’s healthcare heroes was April Moore. Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to offer the April Moore Memorial Scholarship in her honor.

Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 28. Winners are announced in May. The Chapa-De Board of Directors selects a new recipient each spring, applicants are encouraged to re-apply for each year they meet the qualifications.

To qualify, applicants must:

• Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

• Be American Indian/Alaskan Native; for the purpose of this scholarship this is defined as being eligible for services at Indian Health Service (IHS) Clinics

• Plan to pursue vocational training or a college degree

• Have attended school in Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado Counties

• Submit all required application materials by Feb. 28

View the application for a full list of scholarship details and requirements: https://chapa-de.org/download-forms/.

Source: Chapa-De Indian Health