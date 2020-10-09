Champions at Nevada County Country Club
Over 36-holes, Rob Barker and Marlene Dresbach rose to the top of the field to claim the Club Championships at Nevada County Country Club. Barker took his first Men’s Title with a steady 76-76 for a two day total of 152, beating runner up Josh McGovern by three strokes. On the ladies’ side, Marlene Dresbach cruised to another title over runner up Jackie Hill, with rounds of 85 and 88 for a 173 total.
On the net side, Mike Argento took the title for the men with a 138 total (74-64) and Chris Brown claimed the top spot for the ladies with a 142 total (75-67).
Net Flight winners included Dave Menary with a 146 (Men’s Flight #1); Don Crow with a 139 (Men’s Flight #2); Jim Shirley and Lowell Landrie tied with 146’s (Men’s Flight #3); Bob Flecksteiner with a 141 (Men’s Flight #4) and Sherrie Rankin with a 146 (Ladies Flight #1.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User