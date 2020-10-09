Champions at Nevada County Country Club

Over 36-holes, Rob Barker and Marlene Dresbach rose to the top of the field to claim the Club Championships at Nevada County Country Club. Barker took his first Men’s Title with a steady 76-76 for a two day total of 152, beating runner up Josh McGovern by three strokes. On the ladies’ side, Marlene Dresbach cruised to another title over runner up Jackie Hill, with rounds of 85 and 88 for a 173 total.

On the net side, Mike Argento took the title for the men with a 138 total (74-64) and Chris Brown claimed the top spot for the ladies with a 142 total (75-67).

Net Flight winners included Dave Menary with a 146 (Men’s Flight #1); Don Crow with a 139 (Men’s Flight #2); Jim Shirley and Lowell Landrie tied with 146’s (Men’s Flight #3); Bob Flecksteiner with a 141 (Men’s Flight #4) and Sherrie Rankin with a 146 (Ladies Flight #1.