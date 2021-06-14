 ‘Challenges and forced adaptions’: Bear River promotes students after year of uncertainty | TheUnion.com
‘Challenges and forced adaptions’: Bear River promotes students after year of uncertainty

Union staff
Bear River graduates don custom class of 2021 face coverings during Friday evening’s ceremony. Retiring teacher Jeff Carrow commended the students for their mental fortitude during a school year of “challenges and forced adaptions.”
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Bear River High School teacher Jeff Carrow gives his “Say yes more often” address to the graduating class of 2021 Friday evening at J. David Ramsey Stadium in South County.
Bear River High School graduates receive their diplomas and shake hands with members of the Nevada Joint Union High School District during Friday evening’s ceremony at Bear River High School. Bear River promoted 111 students.
Bear River ASB senior class officers address the graduating class of 2021 during Friday’s commencement ceremony.
Bear River class of 2021 graduates react to the speakers and their heartfelt words during Friday’s graduating ceremony.
Bear River’s class of 2021 celebrate their promotion by throwing their caps into the air following the turning of the tassels.
