Celebration of life planned for Owlsey Baggett

Five year old Owlsey Baggett died in a rollover collision on the San Juan Ridge earlier this month. A celebration of life is planned for this Saturday at 12 p.m. in Nevada City.

Courtesy photo

A celebration of life for five year old Owlsey Rose Baggett, is being held this Saturday Oct. 29 at 19803 Cooper Road in Nevada City at 12 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to attend.

“We are all heartbroken, but would love to share her spirit with the community,” Grandmother Juli Smith said.

Baggett died Tuesday October 11 after being involved in a single vehicle rollover collision with a tree along Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road.

According to California Highway Patrol Officers, Baggett was trapped inside. When emergency first responders were able to extricate her, CPR and life saving measures were performed. She was life-flighted to UC Davis hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“We are coming together to celebrate the life of Owlsey Rose Baggett and honor her family,” a release stated.

Organizers are asking for some help from volunteers to make the event a success.

“We want this event to take as little impact on the host’s property and home as possible.”

Volunteers for trash stations, drinking water, pot-luck, decorations, craft table, sound/music, prayer/healing, set up, and clean up.

Those looking to volunteer can contact Coreen (530) 448-3613, Mathew (530) 448-3701, Adrienne (530) 802-3014, or the Cooper Road home (530) 478-0889.

In the case of rain, the event will move to the Banner Grange, 12629 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945.