Celebrating a season of new life: Observing Norouz, the Persian New Year

Shahriar Eskandari has set the table in preparation for the vernal equinox.

Shahriar Eskandari before his table which is set in preparation for the vernal equinox and Persian New Year, or Norouz.

Photo courtesy Shahriar Eskandari

This year Sunday, March 20, marks Norouz, meaning “New Day,” the Iranian or Persian New Year and the first day of the first month of the Iranian calendar (Farvardin). Every year, millions of people around the globe observe the New Year by doing a deep clean of their home, celebrating a season of new life and wishing for good luck in the year ahead.

For Eskandari, Norouz is a special time of remembering the family he left behind and a homeland he cannot return to. His favorite dishes of the holiday are Baghali Polo — fava bean with rice and herbs, served with chicken or lamb; Tahchin — savory saffron rice and yogurt cake with layered chicken or lamb; Khoresht e Beh — quince and lamb stew served with saffron basmati rice, Ash Reshteh — Persian greens, bean, and noodle soup and Meygoo Polo — shrimp and rice with herbs and raisins.

“All magical and colorful, spices make Persian food so delicious. Whenever I’m stressed or sad, I cook, and it calms me down. I love cooking. Sometimes I share the food with someone else, like a neighbor. In Iran, part of the culture is to share,” said Eskandari.

Eskandari was born in 1979, in the Southwest of Iran, in the city of Abadan, in the Khuzestan Province, a place steeped in history going back 6,000 B.C. During the Iran-Iraq War, Eskandari’s birthplace became too dangerous, forcing his family to relocate to Bushehr on the Persian Gulf Coast. As a boy, his father was in the Iranian Navy and gone most of the time. Eskandari and his six brothers and sisters developed a close bond with their mother.

Shahriar Eskandari’s family at his parent's wedding.

Photo courtesy Shahriar Eskandari

Eskandari remembers a childhood not that different from other kids growing up in the 1980s watching Western television shows like “Dallas” and “Knots Landing.” He has sweet memories of the warm humid Florida-like days playing along the palm tree-lined rivers.

On his 30th birthday, he made the difficult decision to leave Iran. As a gay man, it was not safe for him to be there. Rather than live a life underground fraught with depression, he knew he had to go. He traveled by train to Turkey with nothing but a pack on his back with clothing, a few personal care items and a flash drive filled with scanned family photos.

“It was very hard. I left everything behind,” he said.

It took a year and-a-half and numerous interviews before the United Nations approved his case and he was allowed to move to the United States. He has worked at Weavers Way Co-op in Philadelphia since March 2012.

He still speaks of Iran with a tinge of homesickness. He misses the snow-covered mountain peaks and the scented blossoms of Persian jasmine and bitter orange. He makes a point to call or Facetime with his family daily. Spending time in the kitchen, cooking traditional and Persian fusion foods helps lift his spirits.

“I miss everything from that country – from North to South to East to West,” he said.

As is fitting for Persian and Zoroastrian culture, the ceremonies surrounding Norouz center on community, family and deep respect for tradition. Norouz, it’s about closing the door on one chapter and turning the page to the next one with excitement.

Preparing the Table

Besides spring cleaning, in the weeks leading up to the actual day, families set aside a space for a “Haft-Seen,” or a collection of items that symbolize a different hope for the new year. These Seven things are always included:

Sabzeh: Some sprout or grass that will continue to grow in the weeks leading up to the holiday for rebirth and renewal.

Senjed: Dried sweet fruit from a lotus tree, for love.

Sib: Apples for beauty and health.

Seer: Garlic, for medicine and taking care of oneself.

Samanu: Sweet pudding made entirely from germinated wheat for wealth and fertility.

Serkeh: Vinegar, for the patience and wisdom that comes with aging.

Sumac: Persian spice made from crushed sour red berries for the sunrise of a new day.

The tradition has evolved to the point where you can include several other things. For example, a mirror symbolizes reflection, colored eggs for fertility, coins for prosperity, and a live goldfish for new life.

Sometimes a place of honor will go to a volume of poetry by Hafez, one of Iran’s most beloved poets.

Once the day of Norouz arrives, it kicks off a 13-day celebration of dinners, family visits and reflections on the year ahead. On the 13th day, you take the sabzeh that has been growing in the Haft-Seen to whatever natural body of running water you can find and let it float away to release the old and usher in the New Year.

Persian recipes for the New Year

“Forget about the politics if you can for a moment. Iranians are the descendants of Ancient Persia, an empire of poetry, flowers, the highly influential culture that goes back thousands of years,” said Anthony Bourdain.

Many thanks to Shahriar Eskandari of Weavers Way Co-op in Philadelphia for sharing his delightful recipes with BriarPatch Food Co-op and Nevada County.

Kuku Sabzi

Makes about 8 servings

5 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium leek, white and pale green

parts only, finely chopped

5 large eggs

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. ground turmeric

1 ½ cups finely chopped cilantro

1 ½ cups finely chopped dill

1 ½ cups finely chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. dried fenugreek leaves (or substitute 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh watercress leaves and 1 Tbsp. Finely chopped fresh celery leaves)

Toasted walnut halves and pomegranate seeds for serving.

Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onion and leek, stirring occasionally, until very soft but not brown, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool. Wipe out skillet; set aside.

Whisk eggs, salt, baking powder, pepper and turmeric in a large bowl. Using a rubber spatula, mix in onion mixture, cilantro, dill, parsley and dried fenugreek (Or finely chopped watercress and celery leaves if using). The egg mixture should look thick and very green.

Heat broiler. Heat the remaining 3 Tbsp. oil in reserved skillet over medium. Pour in egg mixture; spread evenly across pan. Cover and cook the frittata until the bottom is just set, 8–10 minutes. Uncover and broil, watching carefully, until top is set about 1 minute. Let cool slightly, then slide out onto a platter. Decorate with toasted walnut halves and pomegranate seeds before serving.

Sabzi Polo ba Mahi made by Shahriar Eskandari for the Persian New Year.

Photo courtesy Shahriar Eskandari

Sabzi Polo Ba Mahi

For the Sabzi Polo (herbed rice)

1/4 tsp ground saffron (bloomed in ½ cup of water)

2 ½ cups white long grain basmati rice

2 tbsp salt

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 cup fresh dill

1 cup fresh parsley

5 scallions

Olive oil

2 tbsp melted butter mixed with 3 crushed or minced cloves of garlic For the Fish

4 salmon fillets

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp olive oil

Small pinch of ground saffron (bloomed in 1 tbsp of water)

1 clove garlic (minced or crushed)

Smoked Sea Salt and Pepper (to taste – you can use normal salt) Instructions

Wash the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Then place the rice with 1 tbsp of salt in a bowl and pour in cold water to cover up to 2 inches above the rice. Leave to soak overnight.

Marinade the salmon by mixing the olive oil, lemon juice, bloomed saffron, pepper and garlic, and pour it over the fish. Massage the marinade into fillets. Cover and place in the fridge for a minimum of 3 hrs.

Wash all the herbs and scallions. Remove all the tough woody stems from the herbs in batches, through herbs and scallions in a food processor until they are finely chopped. Place the greens in a bowl until you are ready to add to the rice. Fill a large non-stick saucepan with approximately 6 1/3 cup of water and 1 tbsp of salt. Bring the water to a boil. Drain the rice and then add it to the saucepan. Gently stir the rice to make sure it does not stick to the pan. Every minute gives the rice a gentle stir, take a grain of rice, and check the texture – either between your fingers or using your teeth. What you want is the rice to be soft on the outer layer but still firm in the center. It can take any time from 3 to 7 minutes with the quantity of rice in this recipe. Once the parboiled rice reaches the correct texture, stir in the chopped greens, turn the heat off and immediately drain the rice in a colander or sieve. Sprinkle a little cold water on the rice to halt the cooking process.

Taste the rice – if it is very salty then rinse the rice further with a little water. Place the empty saucepan on your stove. Add 2 tbsp of oil. Add 1 tbsp of the bloomed saffron to the saucepan and mix with the oil to distribute evenly. To make your rice tahdig spoon about a 1-inch layer of rice into the saucepan and gently stir to mix with the saffron oil to ensure the color is distributed evenly. Be careful not to break the grains. Then pat the rice down flat with a spoon. Reserve about 5 tbsp of rice and layer the rest into a gentle sloping pyramid shape in the saucepan, drizzling the garlic butter on each layer of rice spooned in. Mix the reserved rice with the remaining saffron water and then spread it on top of the rice in the saucepan.Pour any remaining saffron water over the rice.

Poke 5 holes, evenly distributed, into the rice to the bottom of the pan with the end of a spoon. Place your glass lid on the saucepan and turn the heat to the highest setting. Once you start to see steam rise from the rice (your glass lid will start to get clear from the steam and droplets of water will start to form on the lid – it is perfectly fine to have a little look under the lid now and again to check the steam situation) lower the heat to the minimum flame or equivalent on your cooker. Cover the lid with a tea towel (making sure it is not a fire risk) and replace the lid on the saucepan. Allow to steam for a minimum of 45 minutes to get a crunchy and thick layer of tahdig.

Take the salmon out of the fridge to come up to room temperature prior to cooking. Heat grill to high. Place the fish in a baking dish, then grill for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through, but still a little pink in the center. Add your smoked sea salt (or normal salt if not using) and cover and set aside. When the rice is cooked, spoon the saffron-colored rice separately in a bowl and reserve for the garnish. Spoon the rest of the Sabzi Polo onto your chosen dish and plate up your tahdig separately. Garnish with the saffron-colored rice and serve with the grilled salmon, fresh naranj (or lemons or limes) to squeeze over the fish and rice.

Submitted to The Union by BriarPatch Food Co-op