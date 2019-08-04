CATS holds auditions for ‘The Joy Luck Club’

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) will hold auditions for Amy Tan’s beloved bestseller, “The Joy Luck Club,” on Sept. 21 and 23 at the Nevada Theatre. Call-backs are on Sept. 28.

The play is written by Susan Kim and will be directed by Jeffrey Mason. Show dates are April 9 to May 2, 2020, at the Nevada Theatre, and rehearsals begin in mid-February, 2020. CATS first presented this play almost 20 years ago and are pleased to reprise it as our 2020 play.

“The Joy Luck Club” tells a series of interconnected stories about Chinese mothers, their American daughters, and the people who complicate their lives. The play takes place in China and in America from the early 20th century to 1987. It is an uplifting story of four remarkable friends whose extraordinary lives are filled with joy and heartbreak. Their lifelong friendship reveals a mosaic of startling events and conditions that shape their lives — and how these experiences affect the hopes and dreams they hold for each of their children.

CATS is seeking at least 12 women and five men to play more than 36 roles; many actors will double in two to five roles each. Please visit http://www.catsweb.org for a descriptive cast list. For the first round of auditions, we would like each actor to prepare a monologue chosen from those posted at http://www.catsweb.org. To schedule an audition appointment online and for more information, please visit http://www.catsweb.org.

Source: Jeannie Wood, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra executive director