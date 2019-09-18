CATS celebrates 25 years in Nevada City
Submitted by Jeannie Wood
Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Miners Foundry with a lavish gala. The evening was a reunion of actors, directors, designers, tech, crew, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and donors, as well as workshop and tour leaders. Melanie Sullivan, pictured, proudly shows the many banners she designed for CATS, which were hung throughout Stone Hall.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.