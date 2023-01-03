Carole Carson: What transition are you in?
The Oxford dictionary defines transition as “the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another.” The definition does not ascribe any particular emotion, such as sadness or joy, to the process. Nor does it include a warning that transitions will be continuous throughout our lives!
Moreover, it does not offer any helpful advice on how to recognize where we are at any given time in a transition. Are we at the beginning, middle, or end?
